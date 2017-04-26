Samsung is usually pretty good about releasing kernel sources for its phones in a timely manner - at least for its flagship devices. Hot on the heels of the worldwide Galaxy S8 and S8+ release, Samsung has published the kernel source code for the Exynos variants of both phones.

There's not really anything here for normal users - kernel sources help developers create custom recoveries, kernels, and ROMs for a given device. Samsung has yet to release kernel sources for the Snapdragon versions of the S8 and S8+.

You can find the kernel sources at the links below.