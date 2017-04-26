Google has just pushed out a blog post that indirectly outlines a few changes to Google Trips. We reported last month that manually adding reservations and support for bus and train tickets had been added to the app. This latest post by Google shows off some additional features, like easy itinerary sharing and new reservation types like restaurants and car rentals.
For those out of the loop, Google Trips is a pretty sweet way to keep all your itineraries and reservations together in one place on your phone. It includes the ability to save all the info offline, in case data might be limited wherever you are traveling. It can bug out, sometimes, doing things like placing reservations in duplicate trips, or just failing to properly crawl your email for reservations, but it's still a solid tool.
Unfortunately these most recent feature additions — itinerary sharing, restaurant, and car rental support — aren't showing up for us quite yet, though they are demonstrated in Google's latest blog post. Itinerary sharing is probably the single most requested feature for Google Trips, and a more than welcome addition I know I want. Google's promotional images for the feature seem to show the app isn't using the standard icon to denote sharing, which is a bit inconsistent. If you'd like to take a look for yourself feel free at the Play Store or APKMirror.
- Source:
Comments