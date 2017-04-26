One of my favorite parts of this job is that I get to work from anywhere with an internet connection, which of course means that I never leave my house. Being the one who is home all day, I am responsible for cooking. Oftentimes, I like to find new culinary ideas, but keeping my phone or tablet on the counter where it's readable can lead to it getting a bit messy. Luckily, my Google Home will soon be able to read off recipes to me, which is just awesome.

Sourcing over five million recipes from Bon Appetit, The New York Times, Food Network, and others, Assistant on the Home will be right beside you the whole way. To get started, simply find a recipe in Search (or Assistant), select the "Send to Google Home" button, and it'll be all ready to go.

When the cooking is to commence, tell your Home to "start cooking" or "start recipe." From there, it'll give you the step-by-step instructions. If you missed something or forgot, you can ask for that part to be repeated. While in this process, you can still listen to music, get help with conversions, or whatever else you want to use your Home for.

This new feature will be rolling out in the coming week, so be checking your phone. If you're lost or need some inspiration, Assistant can also offer suggestions. Just give it something to go off of, like macaroons or something.