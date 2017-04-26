Well this is... unexpected. We've heard whispers of a new Google Home/Google WiFi combo, and even the next Pixel devices, but nothing in the realm of audio products. Out of nowhere, a set of headphones from Google have appeared in a new FCC filing.

The headphones, which are identified as 'GID5B,' are definitely a bit odd. One side has a power button, and the other a simple Google logo, both in a circle matching Google's logo colors. According to the documents, these headphones support Bluetooth connectivity - but there doesn't appear to be any mention of a microphone.

As with many wireless headphones, there is an AUX connector if you don't want to mess with Bluetooth. Strangely, there is a microUSB port for charging - not USB Type-C. According to the user manual included in the FCC filing, GID5B has a 600mAh battery.

It's very possible that this was filed to get clearance on the internal radio, which could later be included on a different pair of headphones. The microUSB port, lack of microphone functionality, and no Google Assistant features seems to back up this claim. It would be a bit strange for Google to release headphones without any unique functionality, using an old port.