



Although the Moto G5 is the new kid on the block, and one of the best budget phones around, its brother from yesteryear should not be forgotten. Best Buy currently has the 16GB Moto G4 Plus, in both colors, for $159.99 right now as part of its Deal of the Day. That's a nice $90 off of the $250 full price.

This is, by far, the lowest we've seen the Moto G4 Plus, even beating out the time when Amazon had it for $190. For $160, you get a 5.5" 1080p display, Snapdragon 617, 2GB of RAM, microSD slot, 16MP camera, 3,000mAh battery, and a fingerprint sensor.

The 64GB black model is also on sale, but for a paltry $15 off. Remember that this deal is only good through today before Best Buy moves onto the next thing. Be sure to pick one of these guys up if you're interested.