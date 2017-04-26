Article Contents
Feels like it was just yesterday that I was writing the last one of these, but here we are halfway through the week. That means another round of apps that have gone free or on sale! Quite a few have popped up since then, though there is still a theme that centers around icon packs and games.
Today's post also includes the two 10-cent apps of the week. Remember that these usually exclude the U.S. (although one of them is also on sale in 'Murica), but include several European countries and Australia. Be sure to check to see if your home country is eligible.
As always, the free apps will remain in your library unless you uninstall them within the Play Store's refund window. It's just like buying an app in that regard. And the time remaining on the sales is accurate at the time of this writing.
Free
Apps
- Relationship Saver - $0.99 -> Free; less than 1 hour left
- Quick App Lock Pro - $2.49 -> Free; 3 days left
- QR & Barcode Scanner PRO - $3.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Games
- Tiny Hope - $1.99 -> Free; less than 1 hour left
- Demon's Rise 2 - $5.99 -> Free; less than 1 hour left
- Collect or Die - $1.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Atomic Bomber Fighter Pro - $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- Game Studio Tycoon 2 - $2.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Bik: A Space Adventure - $2.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- SeesawPop Premium - $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Wari Gari Chicken - $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Survival Island 2 PRO - $8.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Perfect Moon - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
Icon packs & customization
- pi wallpapers - $1.49 -> Free; less than 1 hour left
- Dominion Icon Pack - $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
- Kiwi UI Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Game of Life Live Wallpaper - $1.49 -> Free; 4 days left
- Minimal Colors - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- ColorSquares_TDC Zooper Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Nexus 5 Rounded IconPack - $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Retro Zooper Widget - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Ultra Zooper - $1.49 -> Free; 7 days left
- Unicorn Icon Pack - $4.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Cheap
Apps
- Michelin Guide Europe 2017 - 0.10 App of the Week; $13.99 -> $0.99 in U.S. (6 days left)
Games
- Exploding Kittens - Official - 0.10 Game of the Week
On-Sale
Apps
- Bluecoins - Finance and Budget - 50% off in-app premium upgrade; 1 day left
- aCalendar+ Calendar & Tasks - $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Screen Draw Screenshot Pro - $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
Games
- TruckSimulation 16 - $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- Azkend - $2.99 -> $1.49; 5 days left
- Disney Buddies: 123s - $2.99 -> $0.49; 7 days left
- Disney Buddies: ABCs - $2.99 -> $0.49; 7 days left
- Disney Princess: Story Theater - $1.99 -> $0.49; 7 days left
- Frozen Storybook Deluxe - $4.99 -> $0.49; 7 days left
- Good Dinosaur Storybook Deluxe - $1.99 -> $0.49; 7 days left
- Inside Out Storybook Deluxe - $6.99 -> $0.49; 7 days left
- Mickey's Color and Play! - $2.99 -> $0.49; 7 days left
- Sofia the First Secret Library - $3.99 -> $0.49; 7 days left
- Toca Life: Farm - $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Toy Story: Story Theater - $1.99 -> $0.49; 7 days left
- Wreck-It Ralph Storybook - $2.99 -> $0.49; 7 days left
- Dungeon Rushers - $4.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- Final Fantasy VI - $15.99 -> $7.99; Time left not specified
