Amazon is definitely one of the lead players when it comes to voice assistants. The company's newest Echo speaker, the Echo Look, is... different. Instead of your usual speaker with a voice assistant, the Echo Look is specifically designed for taking pictures of your outfit. No, this isn't April Fools.

The Echo Look has a depth-sensing camera with LED lighting in order to take photos (or video) of your clothes. You can then save them to the Echo Look app to "create a personal lookbook" containing all your outfits.

But that's not the best part. Amazon says the Echo Look has a "Style Check," which uses "advanced machine learning algorithms and advice from fashion specialists." You can submit two photos to Style Check, and it will determine which look is best based on the fit, color, styling, and current trends. Amazon says this will get smarter over time based on feedback from users and fashion experts.

In addition to all the fashion-oriented functionality, the Echo Look has the full Alexa assistant. You can find the product page at the link below.