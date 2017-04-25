RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZTE USA, the fourth largest smartphone supplier in the U.S. and second largest in the no-contract market*, announced that the 6-inch ZTE MAX XL smartphone is available online today at Boost Mobile for $129.99 MSRP. With the biggest screen, biggest battery, and, with High Performance User Equipment (HPUE) technology incorporated, the best connection possible, the MAX XL provides unparalleled value for the money.

“The ZTE MAX XL is intended to show just how great an affordable premium device can be in 2017,” said Lixin Cheng, chairman and CEO of ZTE USA. “We continue to push boundaries and give consumers more of what they want - bigger battery, bigger screen and the best connection possible – all at an affordable price. Consumers can get an excellent smartphone for under $130, and the MAX XL proves it.”

Power and performance under $130:

Better Connection

The ZTE MAX XL is the first phone specifically for Boost Mobile to boast Sprint’s HPUE technology and with the inclusion of LTE+ support, means increased coverage, more capacity and faster network speeds for you. The MAX XL is also international roaming capable so you can stay connected almost anywhere you are.

Biggest Screen, Biggest Battery

With its 6-inch IPS FHD screen with Gorilla Glass 3, the ZTE MAX XL becomes the biggest smartphone display to ever be sold through Boost. And, with a 3,990mAh battery, it can take all the streaming, calling, texting and game play you can throw at it without worrying about running out of battery.

Fast Fingerprint Sensor

A fast, accurate fingerprint sensor allows you to quickly access your phone or favorite app in an instant, without having to wake up the device first.

Power and Performance

A 1.4GHz Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ octa-core mobile platform with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM, expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card, coupled with Android Nougat seamlessly blends power with performance.

For a full list of phone specifications and features, or to purchase the ZTE MAX XL please visit Boost Mobile.

Boost Mobile Unlimited Gigs

Boost Mobile offers incredible value and flexible data options. The Unlimited Gigs plan includes:

Unlimited talk, text and data with mobile optimized streaming videos, gaming and music.

Unlimited 4G LTE data for most everything else. **

$50 a month for one line.

$30 a month for a second line, up to five total lines.

In addition to the Unlimited Gigs plan, Boost Mobile offers 2GB of 4G LTE high-speed data and unlimited talk, text and data for only $30 a month with Auto Re-Boost ($35 without Auto Re-Boost). Customers looking for more high-speed data can add 1GB of 4G LTE data for $5 per month or 2GB of 4G LTE data for $10 per month. Multi-line plans are also available for families looking to save some money for an additional $30 a month per line. ***

Boost Mobile customers can also roam in Mexico on the ZTE Max XL. Todo Mexico Plus is available with any monthly plan for $5 additional per month and includes:

Unlimited calls to all of Mexico – including mobiles

Unlimited calls to Canada ****

Unlimited International text (SMS only)

While traveling in Mexico Data Roaming, up to 8GB ***** Unlimited calls to the U.S. and in Mexico Unlimited International text (SMS only)



*Strategy Analytics, Q4 2016

** Video streams at up to 480p+ resolution, music at up to 500kbps, streaming cloud gaming at up to 2Mbps. Data deprioritization applies during congestion.

*** Boost has no annual service contracts; service is subject to terms and conditions. Plans include unlimited domestic talk, text, data (applicable high-speed monthly data allotment), 50 domestic voice roaming minutes (select devices) and 411 Directory Assistance calls (interactive voice services only). Int’l services extra.

**** Excludes Northern Territories – 867

***** Requires international capable phone. Data allotment is dependent on monthly price plan. Customers on 2 GiGs of 4G LTE $35/mo receive 1.5GB of data and Unlimited GiGs $50/mo. receive 8GB of data