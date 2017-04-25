YouTube Kids was originally released in 2015, as a portal for child-appropriate content on everyone's favorite video sharing site. However, there hasn't been a dedicated TV app for YouTube Kids, just iOS and Android apps. Today on the official company blog, YouTube announced a Kids app for various smart TVs - but Android TV is still strangely missing.

According to the post, LG webOS TVs from 2015 onwards, Samsung Smart TVs and Blu-Ray players with the Samsung App Store, and Sony TVs from 2016 or newer (after a firmware update) will be supported. It's worth noting that YouTube Kids isn't available in all countries, so depending on where you buy your TV, you might be left out.

Perhaps the strangest part of this announcement is that an official Android TV app still isn't available. The post says that it "will be available soon," but still.