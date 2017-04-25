Have you picked up the latest Humble Mobile Bundle? No? It includes eight cool adventure games for one low price. That's a good deal, but now's your chance to get the whole shebang for free.

The bundle is halfway through its run, so there's about a week left to go. However, there are no new games added this time around. That said, the eight existing ones are solid. There are three tiers, with the first unlocked at any payment amount. That one includes Grim Fandango Remastered, Kathy Rain, and Machinarium. Pay $4 or more to unlock Her Story, Sorcery 4, and Burly Men at Sea. At $6 you can add Lumino City and Samorost 3.

We're giving away ten free codes that unlock the entire bundle. Interested? Here's the deal.