Last year Spotify teamed up with lyric knowledge base Genius to add an interesting new feature to its iOS app. Behind the Lyrics takes the same annotations from Genius and bakes them directly into the Spotify app. According to the music streaming giant, millions of iPhone owners make use of this every day. And now, it's finally bringing the feature to Android.
Behind the Lyrics offers a mixture of insight directly from the artists and user submitted interpretations, sources, and stories. It seems the feature will only be available on select tracks and playlists at launch, starting with Behind the Lyrics: Hip Hop and Today’s Top Hits. It's also unclear whether or not you can actually view the entire song lyrics, which would be a curious omission, to say the least.
To plug the new addition Spotify and Genius have enlisted R&B artist Khalid to provide his songwriting influences for every track on his new album, American Teen. So if you want to check out Behind the Lyrics that would seem a good place start. Assuming you like Khalid, that is. It's hard not to like him when he's quoted by Spotify saying "Music is universal. Music can mean anything you want.” I assume the irony of that statement is lost on both parties.
Spotify is rolling out this feature starting today, so keep your eyes peeled.
