Sony has added yet another handset to its Open Device Program. This time it's the Xperia XZs. With older brother the Xperia XZ and the X Performance already on the list, it was only a matter of time before the newer flagship made its way to the program. Sony's support for the open source community is commendable, and this is more great news for developers hoping to play with custom builds of Nougat on their Xperia devices.

For those who don't know about it, Sony's Open Device Program allows developers to build and flash custom Android firmware to any phone that's part of it. Sony even offers AOSP guides to help get you started. It's pretty cool, and the company has committed to adding more and more models to the program over time. For every device, Sony provides individual resources and binaries, and XZs owners can get started at the specific Github page.

The Xperia XZs was announced earlier in the year alongside the XZ Premium. Both phones boast an impressive Motion Eye camera, with 960fps video capture. The slightly less powerful XZs is equipped with a still gutsy Snapdragon 820, 4GB RAM, and a 1080p 5.2" display. The XZ Premium isn't out quite yet, but when it is I would bet it will also be added to the Open Device Program.