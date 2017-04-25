Several car manufacturers have announced their support for Android Auto recently, including Citroën and Peugeot. Chevrolet and Vauxhall are up next, with a large amount of 2017 and 2018 models from both companies receiving Android Auto.
First up, here are the newly-supported Chevy cars:
- 2017 Aveo
- 2017 Bolt EV
- 2017 Colorado/S10
- 2017 Cruze Hatchback
- 2017 Onix
- 2017 Prisma
- 2017 Sonic
- 2017 Trailblazer
- 2017 Trax
- 2018 Equinox
- 2018 Traverse
And the much shorter list of Vauxhall cars:
- 2017 Amper-e
- 2017 Crossland X
Some of these models may already have Android Auto - sometimes Google updates the lists after the cars themselves are updated. You can find all the supported Chevy and Vauxhall cars at the source links below.
