Several car manufacturers have announced their support for Android Auto recently, including Citroën and Peugeot. Chevrolet and Vauxhall are up next, with a large amount of 2017 and 2018 models from both companies receiving Android Auto.

First up, here are the newly-supported Chevy cars:

  • 2017 Aveo
  • 2017 Bolt EV
  • 2017 Colorado/S10
  • 2017 Cruze Hatchback
  • 2017 Onix
  • 2017 Prisma
  • 2017 Sonic
  • 2017 Trailblazer
  • 2017 Trax
  • 2018 Equinox
  • 2018 Traverse

And the much shorter list of Vauxhall cars:

  • 2017 Amper-e
  • 2017 Crossland X

Some of these models may already have Android Auto - sometimes Google updates the lists after the cars themselves are updated. You can find all the supported Chevy and Vauxhall cars at the source links below.