Several car manufacturers have announced their support for Android Auto recently, including Citroën and Peugeot. Chevrolet and Vauxhall are up next, with a large amount of 2017 and 2018 models from both companies receiving Android Auto.

First up, here are the newly-supported Chevy cars:

2017 Aveo

2017 Bolt EV

2017 Colorado/S10

2017 Cruze Hatchback

2017 Onix

2017 Prisma

2017 Sonic

2017 Trailblazer

2017 Trax

2018 Equinox

2018 Traverse

And the much shorter list of Vauxhall cars:

2017 Amper-e

2017 Crossland X

Some of these models may already have Android Auto - sometimes Google updates the lists after the cars themselves are updated. You can find all the supported Chevy and Vauxhall cars at the source links below.