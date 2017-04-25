One of the killer features of Chromebooks is the ability to run Android applications from the Play Store. But it has been difficult to tell exactly when each model would get the feature, until now. Google has updated its list of Chrome OS devices to clarify the status of the Play Store for each product.

As you might know, Chrome OS has different 'channels,' much like the Chrome browser itself. Chromebooks normally use the Stable (release) channel, but if you're feeling adventurous, a beta channel is available as well. Until now, the page only listed the devices with the Play Store on the Stable channel, which are:

ASUS Chromebook Flip C100PA

Acer Chromebook R11 / C738T / CB5-132T

Google Chromebook Pixel (2015)

Now the page has a status for each device - Planned, Beta Channel, or Stable Channel. If your Chromebook isn't on the list, that means it probably won't be getting the Play Store. Most of them are 'Planned' to receive the Play Store, but a few devices have been updated to reflect the current status:

Acer Chromebook R13 (CB5-312T) - Beta Channel

AOpen Chromebox Mini - Stable Channel

AOpen Chromebase Mini - Stable Channel

ASUS Chromebook Flip C302 - Beta Channel

Samsung Chromebook Plus - Stable Channel

Keep in mind that some (if not all) of the above Chromebooks already had app support, this is just what has been changed on the list. You can find the full list at the source link below.