The NVIDIA SHIELD, arguably the best Android TV device on the market, gained support for 4K streaming of Google Play Movies yesterday. To commemorate the occasion, we're teaming up to give away two of them to lucky Android Police readers. Even better, each winner gets a $25 Google Play gift card to help stock up on 4K content.

While the SHIELD has something for everybody, you won't find a competitor with wider support for streaming in 4K. Check out this comparison:

Of course, we haven't even touched on the excellent gaming capabilities that most of you know the SHIELD line of products for.

Available in this giveaway are two 2017 16GB NVIDIA SHIELDs, which to be clear are the ones for your TV (as opposed to the SHIELD Portable and SHIELD Tablet). You can learn more about the SHIELD at NVIDIA's website.

Winners also get $25 Google Play gift cards. The giveaway ends on Tuesday, May 2nd at 11:59pm Pacific Time and winners must be located in the United States. Don't forget that you can enter every day, so make sure to stop by again to up your odds of winning.

Nvidia SHIELD

