Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Games

Card Thief

Android Police coverage: Try your hand at Card Thief, a stealthy new solitaire game from the creator of Card Crawl

The creator of Card Crawl has released a new solitaire game titled Card Thief. It is a stealth-based solitaire game where your goal is to steal as much treasure as you can. The gameplay is broken up into four different heists. Each heist has a few different ability cards that you will earn through the treasure you steal. These treasure chests can take a bit of time to open though, as there is a wait timer in the free version of the game. Once you can open a chest, the ability cards within can then be used during the game in order to help you gain an even higher score in the global leaderboard. Card Thief is a free-to-play release that does contain advertisements and in-app purchases. Fortunately the title's single IAP of $1.99 will remove the ads and unlock the wait timer.

--

Card Thief, the official follow up to Tinytouchtales excellent dungeon crawler Card Crawl, attempts to condense the classic stealth genre into a solitaire style card game. The game offers an accessible core gameplay with a deep layer of tactical planning and various risk reward mechanics on top. In 4 different heists you can test your skills against various enemy and trap types. By successfully completing heists you can unlock and upgrade 12 equipment cards each with a unique ability to improve your highscores.

Solitaire style gameplay

4 heists each with different enemy and obstacle types

12 unlock able and upgradable equipment cards

Mini deck building

Daily Heist with global highscores

Deep tactical planning for fans of the stealth genre

2-3mins playtime per game

Guardians of the Galaxy TTG

Android Police coverage: [Update: Officially released] Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series blasts its way onto the Play Store April 18th

Guardians of the Galaxy TTG is the latest release from developer Telltale Games. Much like their previous titles, this is an episodic point and click adventure game. You will help guide the Guardians of the Galaxy through an adventure, where your decisions help mold their ever evolving story. For $4.99 you will receive the first episode in the series. You can also prepay $14.99 for the rest of the unreleased episodes. There are absolutely no advertisements to contend with. This is a premium game with a premium price, and it may just be worth it.

--

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series delivers a brand new story of the universe’s unlikeliest heroes, the rag-tag band of outlaws who go by the names Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot. In the wake of an epic battle, the Guardians discover an artifact of unspeakable power. Each of the Guardians has a reason to desire this relic, as does a ruthless enemy who is the last of her kind, and who will stop at nothing to tear it from their hands.

CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars

Android Police coverage: [Update: Now available] From the Cut the Rope devs, CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars is up for pre-registration

CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars is something of an interesting competitive multiplayer release. The graphics and overall design are quite polished and give a feeling of a quality game. The issue I find with it is that it does not actually let you control the battles in the arena. That is right, the game auto plays itself. All you are really allowed to do is build your robots. This can be fun, but it falls a bit flat if you thought you would manually battle your friends. As a free-to-play release, CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars expectedly contains advertisements as well as in-app purchases that range up to $104.99 per item. If you find that you enjoy competitive multiplayer games that play themselves while also being chock full of IAPs that will give you an upper hand, this may just be the game for you.

--

From the creators of the hit games Cut the Rope and King of Thieves, comes the most ingenious and stylish battle bot constructor. Build a war machine from collected parts and unleash its power against other players in automatic PvP combat. Fight your way up from backyards to the World Championship. Win new parts and use them to design an unbeatable fighting robot. Make every opponent bite the dust.

Be a master engineer: design, craft, upgrade, and improve the ultimate battle robot.

Take the role of a mean street cat and fight against other players in fast and hilarious PvP action.

Discover dozens of crazy weapons, gadgets and body shapes. Outsmart your opponents with your unique robot design.

Battle against real players and fight your way to the top of the World Championship.

Watch, share and learn from the best fights.

Family Guy Freakin Mobile Game

Android Police coverage: Family Guy Freakin Mobile Game is everything you would expect of a free-to-play title

Family Guy has seen a plethora of games released on Android. I have yet to find one that was actually good. Family Guy Freakin Mobile Game is no exception to this realization. It is a free-to-play match-3 puzzler with a Family Guy skin. It is also super slow to load anything and has a few issues with crashing. The gameplay itself is serviceable, but you will hit the inevitable paywall after the first world. As you would expect, there are advertisements and in-app purchases contained within. The IAPs range up to $99.99 per item and are used to purchase in-game currency.

--

It's time you wet your whistle and put a little Peter in your pocket. From the producers of the hit TV show, Family Guy: Another Freakin' Mobile Game features your favorite characters and moments from all 15 seasons of Family Guy. Follow Peter, Lois, Stewie, Brian, Chris, Quagmire, Cleveland… and Meg on a debaucherous journey through Quahog. Put on your big kid pants because this isn’t your typical candy-coated match game. Time to crush on a whole new level. Filled with absurd hilarity and fun challenges, Family Guy: Another Freakin' Mobile Game is a must-have for fans of animated shows.

Invert - A Minimal Puzzle Game

Invert - Tile Flipping Puzzles is a minimal logic puzzler. Each puzzle utilizes two different colors. It is your goal to transform both of these colors into just one. You do this by tapping on different selected segments in order to flip them to the one color the puzzle requires. While the gameplay is pretty simple to grasp, each puzzle can be pretty demanding thanks to the great level design. Invert - Tile Flipping Puzzles is a premium game with an upfront cost of $2.99. There are absolutely no advertisements or in-app purchases included. What you see is what you get.

--

Invert is a minimalistic puzzle game for fans of brain teasers, logic puzzles, and Rubik's Cube fiddlers. In Invert you press buttons around a tile grid that flip a certain pattern of tiles. Your goal is to make all tiles the same color using as few moves as possible. Easy to solve, but hard to solve well.

Campaign: Solve levels in certain amount of moves. Take as much time as you need - there's no time limit.

Challenge: Solve levels against the clock. Use as many moves as you want.

Expert: Similar to Challenge Mode, but a lot harder. Like, a *lot* harder.

20 mind-bending patterns with 1000's of combinations

Over 120 hand crafted levels

Custom soundtrack per level

2 unique gameplay modes

1 expert mode.

0 distracting advertisements or commercials

Terra Mystica

Terra Mystica is a digital release of the popular strategy board game. There are quite a lot of rules and it is a very involved game. Luckily, the mechanics are pretty simple -- you're trying to expand your area on the board more than any other player. For the rest of the gameplay, there is an adequate tutorial that will guide you in understanding all of the game's multifaceted rules. It is also worth noting that online multiplayer is supported. Now there is no need to get a group of friends together locally in order to enjoy Terra Mystica.

--

In a world of fantasy, called Terra Mystica, 14 races are fighting together or individually against their opponents to gain power and territory. Using their resources smartly and terraforming wisely to gain supremacy and lead their own settlers to victory. The original digital conversion of the highly decorated Terra Mystica board game of Helge Ostertag and Jens Drögemüller. Play against other players world wide or challenge the computer opponent.

RPG Onigo Hunter

KEMCO has released more RPGs than I can count. Some have been pretty good, a few have not been that great. Their latest release, RPG Onigo Hunter, falls squarely into the first category. The gameplay is a lot like a creature collection game. Thankfully, it is not so similar that you will be tired of it before you begin. Overall, this is a pretty nice release that has pleasant graphics and an adequate pay model. RPG Onigo Hunter is priced at $4.99 upfront and it includes in-app purchases that range all the way up to $49.99 per item. While the IAPs are pretty high for a paid title, the balancing of the gameplay is not ruined by their presence.

--

What lies beyond the doors to the ruins? Become the best hunter in the world in this fantasy RPG. While investigating ancient ruins, the King has completely disappeared. His daughter, whose position as Princess is under threat, makes a request for help. The main character of the story, a fledgling hunter, takes on this request, and sets off on a quest to find the King...

Set traps to capture monsters.

Combine captured monsters, and turn them into equipment and items.

Aim to become the strongest hunter by taking on requests at the guild

Change your equipment to change how you look

A whole range of achievements to complete

Monster Catalog and a skill list.

This premium edition offers 1000 in-game points as bonus.

Father and Son

It seems like every so often we see a game created entirely in the name of art. No in-app purchases, no advertisements, just a beautiful looking game that wants to share its experience with everyone. Father and Son is definitely one of those releases. It is actually the first game to ever be fully produced and distributed by a worldwide national museum. Thanks to the Archeological Museum of Naples, we can all enjoy this heartfelt journey through time for free. There are even a few levels you can unlock by visiting the museum in person.

--

Father and Son is an adventure that takes off from the National Archaeological Museum in Naples, a cultural institution housing some of humanity’s greatest artefacts and treasures. What begins as the story of a son who never knew his father becomes a universal and ageless tale, with the present and the past making up the setting for Michael’s travels. Seek for yourself the beauties of Naples, experience the last hours of life in Pompeii before Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD, and explore the ordinary day-to-day life in Ancient Egypt. The past is what makes our present real.

Neon Drifters

Ah, what would a Roundup be without an endless runner on the list. Today we have Neon Drifters, a free-to-play cyberpunk themed runner. As you would expect, the gameplay is quite simple. You drag your finger left or right on the screen in order to move your ship in those directions. Your main goal is to collect the game's currency, which can be used to unlock new characters. Neon Drifters is completely free to download and there are no in-app purchases. There are advertisements, however, they can not be removed due to the game not having any IAPs.

--

Endless runner with cyberpunk and sci fi elements. Go as far as you can, collect credits and unlock characters. Compete against other players on the HiScore leaderboard.

Golf Zero

If you were to judge Golf Zero by its looks, you might just pass it over. I am here to tell you that this would be a mistake. Golf Zero is a pretty ingenious game. It utilizes twitch based platforming and mixes it with mini golf gameplay. Imagine taking Desert Golfing and combining it with Super Meat Boy and you will get a good idea of what to expect. The game is challenging and frankly quite a lot of fun. I can especially appreciate that the included advertisements are completely optional and that there are no in-app purchases.

--

Golf Zero is a crazy mix of golf and platforming. Jump, bounce and slide your way around the levels trying everything you can to get the ball in the hole. There is nothing quite like a nice round of Golf. The freshly cut grass, the birds singing, the razor sharp saw blades, the mid-air bullet time shot as you dodge a bone crushing boulder. Work your way through the 80 normal levels or compete and share your times against the rest of the world in the speed run levels.

Yo! Let's UP

Yo! Let's UP is a cute little stacking game with simple looks and mechanics. You just jump on passing blocks in order to stack them up without the tower falling over. As you gain height you will be able to collect a yellow cube that will reorder your tower to be perfectly straight. I have not seen this interesting mechanic used in prior mobile stacking game releases. What is nice is that Yo! Let's UP is completely free to download. Sadly, there are advertisements between rounds of play that cannot be removed as there are no in-app purchases.

--

Yo. Let's UP is all about jumping on blocks to stack them as high as you can, keeping your balance, and looking good doing it. Easy to pick up and get into, Yo. Let's UP's one button gameplay will keep you challenged and entertained with...

9 different modes to play, each with its own leaderboard to compete on.

15 hats and wigs to keep you looking stylish while jumping.

Timing-based strategy to keep your balance while you stack colourful blocks in a weird world of physics.

Challenging missions to unlock new modes.

Stylish, not-so-retro pixel art & a catchy chiptune soundtrack.

Flipping Legend

Flipping Legend is an endless runner of sorts. It uses a grid based layout in order for you to choose where you want to maneuver. Instead of simply moving forward, left, and right, you will have a choice of many more directions. This allows for more freedom of movement and adds a bit of a twist to the tried and true gameplay of an endless runner. Flipping Legend is currently still in testing, but you can download it for free today. There are advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $3.99 included with the download.

--

Unleash the power of your fists, spells and weapons in this pattern-based adventure. Hone your reflexes and be one with the environment as speed and rhythm become second-nature. Play with powerful heroes and unlock all their abilities and secrets to help better dispense your foes. Reach new and faraway lands not yet discovered by fellow travelers. Be a Flipping Legend.

Become a master of speed and rhythm

8 Characters with unique and powerful abilities to unlock

Discover the treasures hidden within mysterious chests

Turn up the volume on this epic soundtrack

Battle your way through new and dangerous lands

Desert Island Fishing

Casual gaming can sometimes fill a void that hardcore games can't quite itch. They are often great for when you don't want to think much or you just want something simple you don't have to pay a lot of attention to. Desert Island Fishing scratches this itch for me. There is no rush to the gameplay and it is simple in form and function. Just fish to your heart's content. There are advertisements in Desert Island Fishing as well as in-app purchases that range up to $9.99 an item. The IAPs are used for an in-game currency, which can then be spent on information that tells you exactly what hook and bait will catch certain fish. All in all, it makes for a game that is easily played in your downtime.

--

Lost at sea, nothing to do but fish. Jump in to a universe overflowing with surprises and addictive re-playability in the newest game from Springloaded, winner of a Google best of 2016 Indie games award.

Fun, simple, one-touch arcade fish catching, inspired by the greatest fishing games of all time.

Hundreds of fish to find, all with their own unique entertaining descriptions.

7 Islands (plus more if you figure out how to find them). Each one has their own inhabitant who has a rich backstory to explore.

Upgrade your gear and power up your heroes to make fishing for those boss fish a walk in the park.

(Coming soon) Link up with your friends and play daily challenges together against the rest of the world.

Dive deeper into the Pixona Universe. Meet fishing heroes from our other games, Tiny Dice Dungeon, Campaign Clicker and The Last Vikings."

Phrase Crunch: Guessing Game

If you ever thought Hangman was too slow and boring, Phrase Crunch: Guessing Game may just be for you. It uses the basic premise of hangman but adds a timer to the mix while slowly showing you more and more letters of the puzzle. The earlier you solve the puzzle the more points you will earn. It is something akin to a fast paced Wheel of Fortune. Keep in mind that Phrase Crunch: Guessing Game does contain advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $49.99 per item.

--

Phrase Crunch is simple to understand, but difficult to master. Watch the wheel of categories spin through 12+ categories, then, similar to Hangman, you’re prompted with an open grid of letters. Instead of guessing letters like Hangman, letters appear within words automatically. Now, guess the catch phrase before time expires. Advance through levels by guessing each phrase correctly. You're on the way to becoming a Crunch Genius.

Faeria

Faeria is the new kid on the mobile block when it comes to collectible card games. Unlike many of its brethren, this is a game that requires a whole lot of balance. Really, it is two games in one. You will need to control as much territory on the map as possible while also trying to murder your opponent's forces. What decisions you make concerning either gameplay mechanic will affect the rest of the game. Sadly, problems seem to arise when you consider that matches can take up to 90 minutes each. As a mobile game that is quite a long time to be playing a single match. Then there is the game's currency to worry about. The in-app purchases range up to $54.99 per item. As you can guess, the late game will require your cash in order to purchase crystals, which are instrumental in the crafting of specific cards.

--

Requires an Internet connection and a recent device. The next generation in card games has arrived. Discover Faeria, the PC card battler perfected for mobile. Build your deck, shape the battlefield and defeat your opponents in epic battles.

BATTLE: build your deck, shape the battlefield as you play and defeat your opponent in epic battles

EASY TO LEARN: start in a heartbeat and get rewarded every step of the way

HARD TO MASTER: experience insane depth with 270+ collectible cards mixed with 5 unique land types

CHOOSE YOUR PATH: enjoy 20+ hours of exciting solo content, and challenge others in casual and competitive multiplayer modes

MAKE FRIENDS: join an amazing community that has shared over 9,000 decks and guides

PLAY HARD, GO PRO: compete against the very best each month for a chance to win $3,300

Real Boxing Manny Pacquiao

Real Boxing Manny Pacquiao is the third Real Boxing game from developer Vivid Games S.A. Some may say that each new release is just a recycling of the last. I would not argue with that statement. If you can get past the wonky animations and the constant advertisements there may be a bit of fun to be had. Though I would imagine that the in-app purchases that range up to $99.99 per item may also be a hindrance to quite a few of you.

--

Manny Pacquiao’s tournaments bring excitement into the ring – show everyone who's the best fighter in weekly tournaments and win unique rewards including real physical gifts. Manny’s special event – join a special boxing tournament and fight against other players to win the ultimate prize prepared by Manny Pacquiao himself. Not only can you play as Manny, but you can also wear his custom-made boxing gear prepared especially for the game.

Nonstop Chuck Norris

Nonstop Chuck Norris is a reskin of the game Nonstop Knight. Both of these releases aim to be a streamlined RPG that you can play with one hand. The gameplay works by autoplaying each fight. You will pick and choose what maneuvers you want Chuck to use. You can also equip Chuck with quite a few different weapons. Once you have your loadout set, you just tap away on your attacks in order to watch the action unfold. Nonstop Chuck Norris is a free-to-play game. This means there are advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $99.99 in the title.

--

Harness the unstoppable force that is Chuck Norris in an action game packed with insane weapons, items and Chuck facts. Power up Chuck Norris as he delivers a beating to an infinite horde of villains. The mission: to save multiple universes. But no stress, Chuck will continue to fight and earn rewards while you take a break.

Spells Of Genesis

Oh man, yet another new card game. Are people not tired of these yet? Much like the MOBA genre, I cannot wait for this passing trend to be over. Spells Of Genesis, as you can guess from my rant, is a collectible card game. The twist to the gameplay is that each battle plays out like a weird game of air hockey. You fire your card's attacks at your enemy, much like you would shoot a cue ball in a game of pool. Whoever is the last man standing, wins. Like many other CCG's, Spells Of Genesis is free-to-play. That means it includes plenty of advertisements and in-app purchases that range all the way up to $99.99 per item.

--

Spells of Genesis is a fantasy trading card game that takes the collection and strategic aspects of trading card games and adds the addictiveness of arcade gameplay through its unique battling mechanic. Build the strongest decks by collecting, trading, and combining orbs, and put them to the test against challenging opponents while exploring the fantasy realm of Moonga. Deckmaking, trading and destroying your enemy’s orbs requires skill and cunning, are you up to the task?

Over 300 different orbs to collect, upgrade and combine.

Master the unique battling gameplay to defeat your opponents.

150 levels and missions to play through

Hundreds of hand-drawn character cards that can be combined to make even more powerful creatures

Tactics Crush RTS

Tactics Crush RTS, as the name would suggest, is a real-time strategy game. It utilizes a Chibi art that makes the game at least look endearing. What isn't endearing is how the game was translated. Now don't get me wrong, I enjoy a good RTS game. But when the translation is done so poorly that it becomes impossible to figure out the game's mechanics, well, you can count me out. Honestly, even after going through the tutorial twice, I still am unsure if I was playing the game correctly. After this, I have to admit that I was pretty disinterested in Tactics Crush RTS. I became even less interested after considering its advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $99.99 per item.

--

Tactics Crush is the game that you can control up to 16 units and fight in the various situations. Use diverse tactical factors like units, skills, formation, types and positioning of each units and survive in the battlefield which changes in real time.

Make your own mercenaries with 9 units.

Move your units with just ONE touch and drag.

Find and decide proper tactics like breakthrough or side attack.

Consider any factors like formation, features, positioning and overturn the war situation.

Strengthen your mercenaries with Lottery and Power-up.

Call friends to your combat and defeat enemies.

Challenge to various combat modes such as Story Missions, Siege, Mercenary Trial, Battlefield

Clustertruck NVIDIA SHIELD

Clustertruck is a new game ported to the NVIDIA SHIELD TV. If you are unfamiliar with the original release, this is essentially a runner game where you jump from the back of one truck to another until you reach the stage's end goal. While that might not sound like an amazing game, the gameplay itself is quite exhilarating. Sure, this is not something that has a ton of content, but as a passing interest there is quite a lot of fun to be had here. Like the majority of NVIDIA SHIELD games, this is an upfront paid title priced at $14.99. There are no advertisements or in-app purchases to worry about whatsoever.

--

Optimized for NVIDIA SHIELD TV and brought to NVIDIA by way of Landfall Games and tinyBuild, Clustertruck is a chaotic physics based truckformer. Jump your way through insane levels in a game of "the floor is lava" on top of speeding trucks driven by terrible drivers. As featured in NVIDIA Games. Requires a controller to play and runs exclusively on NVIDIA SHIELD TV.

The Final Station on SHIELD

The Final Station is another new game ported to the NVIDIA SHIELD. This time it will work on the SHIELD Tablet and SHIELD TV. It is pretty similar to This War of Mine in design and gameplay, but now you will be tasked with survival on a post-apocalyptic train. Now, I do not mean this as a detraction. The Final Station is a great game in its own right. Honestly, I enjoyed it more than This War of Mine. Now it appears I can enjoy it again on my SHIELD. Even better, it only costs $14.99 and there are no in-app purchases or advertisements to be seen.

--

Optimized for NVIDIA SHIELD TV and brought to NVIDIA by way of Do My Best and tinyBuild, The Final Station has the player travel by train through a dying world. Look after your passengers, keep your train operational, and make sure you can always reach the next station. Make your way through swarms of infected at each station. Explore mysterious and abandoned stations looking for supplies and survivors. As featured in NVIDIA Games. Requires a controller to play and runs exclusively on NVIDIA SHIELD portable, SHIELD tablet, and SHIELD Android TV.

Anomaly: The Rubicon AR

Okay, you got me, this is not precisely a "game". While it does use augmented reality as its main mechanic, there is no actual gameplay to be had. Anomaly: The Rubicon AR is more a companion app for the graphic novel Anomaly: The Rubicon. It allows you to explore the book through augmented reality, creating a more realistic and immersive experience. As a companion app, there are no advertisements or in-app purchases to worry about.

--

Experience the characters of Anomaly The Rubicon through this AUGMENTED REALITY app. Simply open the graphic novel, launch the app and point the camera at the pages and watch the magic unfold. Alternatively, visit ExperienceAnomaly.com/rubicon to print out a marker and try without the book. Many different Anomaly characters pop out at you with interactivity, animation and sound. Touch the arrow in the lower right corner to read the backstory on the character.

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.