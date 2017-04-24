Update season for carrier locked Samsung Galaxy devices is in full swing. Having just updated the Galaxy Note5 and S6 edge+ to the latest version of Android, Verizon now turns its attention to the Galaxy S6 and S6 edge. The two-year-old devices are going to be receiving the same visual tweaks and new multi-tasking features as the other Samsung flagships with this bump up to Android 7.0 Nougat.
The news comes as the latest blockbuster Samsung release, the Galaxy S8, is actually shipping with the same Android version. This is great news for those who intend not to upgrade and to squeeze a bit more life out of their 2015 device. The latest build number for the S6 is NRD90M.G920VVRS4DQD1 and for the S6 edge is NRD90M.G925VVRS4DQD1.
Left to right: Phone app, photo gallery, battery management and multitasking split screen
The notable differences between Marshmallow and Nougat on the devices are as follows:
- New look and feel
- The new battery management page helps maximize your charge
- Easier multitasking, including split screen
- Make your photos great the first time with the new Effects preview screen
- Performance Mode to Improve your device performance whenever you need to
- Updated keyboard and improved language predictions
The OTA should be coming to your devices over the next few days as Verizon begins the staggered rollout, so keep an eye out.
Comments