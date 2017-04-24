Everyone was begging Nintendo for years to just start releasing mobile games. It's doing that now, but Super Mario Run was not exactly what the general gaming public wanted. Still, it' snot bad as endless runners go, and it getting an update today—its first since release.
Here's the changelog for Super Mario Run v2.1.0.
- The maximum number of Toads that can live in your kingdom has increased to 99,999.
- Player icon improvements. You can now display your customized Mii character from Miitomo to really show off your fashion sense! (Note: Miitomo is required to use this feature. Miitomo is not available in all countries/regions.)
- You can now find friends from your Nintendo Account.
- Google Play achievements have been implemented.
- Other changes and improvements.
I know what you're thinking, and yes, that is a lot of Toads. That's a nice addition if you've really been playing the hell out of Super Mario Run. Then there are the new Google Play achievements, which probably should have been included at launch. You can grab the Miimoto app if you want to take advantage of the new player avatar options, but remember, it's not available everywhere.
Otherwise, this is the same simplified platforming experience with $10 IAP it was at launch.
