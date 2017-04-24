Back in February, Sony announced two new budget phones - the XA1 and XA1 Ultra. Comparable to the Moto G and G Plus respectively, Sony calls these devices "super mid-range." Now the XA1 has showed up for pre-order on Amazon and Best Buy for $299, in Black, Gold, Pink and White.

The XA1 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P20 processor, with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. There's a microSD card slot too, if you need more space. The phone has a 5" display with a resolution of 720p - a bit disappointing to see at this price. However, the XA1 does have a 23MP back camera with f2.0 aperture and a 8MP front camera.

The primary competitor at this price point is probably the Moto G5 Plus, which bests the XA1 in several areas. That phone has a higher-resolution screen, 1GB more RAM, and twice the internal storage. However, the cameras on the XA1 are better, and it has a sleeker design (in my own opinion, at least).

You can pre-order the XA1 from Amazon and Best Buy from the links below.