The market for camera-equipped doorbells is taken by three brands these days: Ring, Skybell, and August. Of the three, Ring has an interesting proposition thanks to a fleet of other products (stick-up camera and floodlight camera) that you can outfit your house with to stay within the same ecosystem. It also integrates with Samsung's SmartThings and the Wink hub.

If that's something you're interested in and you don't mind manually installing the doorbell and connecting it to your existing chime through electrical wires (there are tutorials for that), then you might want to check out the Ring Pro on Amazon today. It usually retails for $249 but is now being discounted to $199.99. That's $49.01 off.

At $199.99, it's now essentially the same price as the regular Ring Video Doorbell. But the Pro has 1080p video recording, a silent doorbell mode, customizable alert zones, and 5.0GHz network support. So you'd be getting all of these for the same price as the Ring. You're still looking at a potential monthly membership to view recorded videos, but that's nowadays par for the course for many connected security cameras.

This is the second time we see this price on the Pro and the previous sale didn't last more than a few days, so if you're thinking about buying it, you better get in on the deal quickly. Shipping is free with Amazon and the link can be found below.