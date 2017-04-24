Article Contents
It's the start of a new week and it's time for another round of free and on-sale apps. For some of us, the semester is starting to wind down with finals on the horizon. So whether you have a case of the Monday blues or you're gearing up to close out this session of school, today's selection may help keep you going.
We got a bunch to get through today, so as a friendly reminder, remember that the free apps will remain in your library unless you uninstall them within the Play Store's refund window. It's just like buying an app in that regard. And the time remaining on the sales is accurate at the time of this writing.
Let's dig in.
Free
Apps
- Auto Optimizer - $2.49 -> Free; Two days left on sale
- One click to health PRO - $0.99 -> Free; Two days left on sale
- Screenshot Pro (License) - $2.49 -> Free; Two days left on sale
- Weight Checker PRO - $0.99 -> Free; Two days left on sale
- Astro Music Plus - $3.49 -> Free; Four days left on sale
- Root Call Blocker Pro - $1.49 -> Free; Four days left on sale
- Sonic Loops Pro - $0.99 -> Free; Four days left on sale
- Tibetan Bells pro - $0.99 -> Free; Four days left on sale
- News by Notifications PRO - $0.99 -> Free; Six days left on sale
Games
- Wild Kratts Baby Buddies - $1.99 -> Free; One hour left on sale
- Drawtopia Premium - $1.99 -> Free; One day left on sale
- Shovel Commandos - $0.99 -> Free; One day left on sale
- UniVR Pixel Runner - $0.99 -> Free; Three days left on sale
- Survival Online GO - $7.49 -> Free; Three days left on sale
- Coin Princess V - $0.99 -> Free; Four days left on sale
- MNUM - $0.99 -> Free; Four days left on sale
- Felinia's World - $0.99 -> Free; Four days left on sale
- The Doom Beneath - $2.49 -> Free; Four days left on sale
- Dungeon Defense - $0.99 -> Free; Five days left on sale
- AsterMiner - $0.99 -> Free; Six days left on sale
- Galactic - $0.99 -> Free; Six days left on sale
- Shovel commandos 2 clicker - $0.99 -> Free; Six days left on sale
Icon packs & customization
- Earth 3D Live Wallpaper - $0.99 -> Free; One hour left on sale
- No Name ~ KWGT - $0.99 -> Free; One hour left on sale
- Serenity Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; One hour left on sale
- Stun Zooper Widgets 2 - $ 0.99 -> Free; One hour left on sale
- Ultra Icon Pack - $1.49 -> Free; One hour left on sale
- 3D Steampunk Travel Pro lwp - $1.24 -> One day left on sale
- Aspire Ux S8 - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; One day left on sale
- Fantasy Forest 3D Pro lwp - $1.15 -> Free; One day left on sale
- MaterialCor for Zooper - $0.99 -> Free; One day left on sale
- Wallzy Pro - $0.99 -> Free; One day left on sale
- Elegant Analog Watch Face - $0.99 -> Free; Four days left on sale
- Lustre Icon Pack- $1.99 -> Free; Six days left on sale
- Photo Watch 2 - $0.99 -> Free; Six days left on sale
On Sale
Apps
- Cross DJ Pro - $5.49 -> $0.99; Four days left on sale
- Droid Automation - Pro Edition - $3.49 -> $1.49; Six days left on sale
Games
- Game Maker: Create Games - $1.49 -> $0.99; One day left on sale
- Headless - $1.99 -> $0.99; Two days left on sale
- 1941 Frozen Front Premium - $2.99 -> $0.99; Three days left on sale
- Mental Hospital III HD - $1.89 -> $0.99; Three days left on sale
- Space Rangers: Quest - $5.99 -> $1.49; Three days left on sale
- My Town: Beach Picnic - $2.99 -> $0.49; Four days left on sale
- My Town: Beauty Contest - $2.99 -> $0.49; Four days left on sale
- My Town: Beauty Spa Salon - $2.99 -> $0.49; Four days left on sale
- My Town: Car wash fix & drive - $2.99 -> $0.49; Four days left on sale
- My Town: Cinema - $2.99 -> $0.49; Four days left on sale
- My Town: Dance School - $2.99 -> $0.49; Four days left on sale
- My Town: Daycare - $2.99 -> $0.49; Four days left on sale
- My Town: Hospital - $2.99 -> $0.49; Four days left on sale
- My Town: Hotel - $2.99 -> $0.49; Four days left on sale
- My Town: School - $2.99 -> $0.49; Four days left on sale
- My Town: Stores - $2.99 -> $0.49; Four days left on sale
- My Town: Wedding - $2.99 -> $0.49; Four days left on sale
- Prison Run and Gun - $1.99 -> $0.99; Four days left on sale
- Rube's Lab PRO Physics Puzzle - $1.99 -> $0.99; Seven days left on sale
- Lemegeton Master Edition - $9.99 -> $1.99: Time left not specified
Icon packs & customization
- Clean Calendar Widget Pro - $1.99 -> $0.99; Three days left on sale
- Black Glass HD Watch Face - $2.49 -> $1.74; Four days left on sale
- Ango - Icon Pack - $1.99 -> $0.99; Six days left on sale
- Cornie Icons - $1.99 -> $0.99; Six days left on sale
