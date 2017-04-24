T-Mobile customers may have seen the recent news that Galaxy Note5 owners on AT&T, Sprint, and Verizon were starting to get the Android 7.0 Nougat update, and worried that they were being overlooked. But fear not! It appears that nougaty goodness is just around the corner for you.
In a tweet yesterday from the company's "gadget guy" @AskDes, it was announced that the T-Mobile Nougat update has been approved for Samsung's Galaxy Note5. Des points to early next week for the rollout to begin, so you don't have too much longer to wait now. While the Note5 sounds like it should be a much older device, after the skipping of the number 6 in the name and the Note7 debacle, it's actually still the most recent device in Samsung's popular S Pen-wielding phablet lineup.
There are no solid details yet on what the update will include. But it's safe to assume that it won't be that different from Android 7.0 on the other carriers, and will include better battery management, easier multitasking, and new S Pen capabilities. We'll be sure to update you when we hear that the rollout has begun.
If you're too impatient to wait for the OTA you can now flash the Nougat firmware yourself - see instructions here. Thanks, Rami Saba.
- Source:
- @AskDes on Twitter
Comments