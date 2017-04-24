Amazon has been selling Prime subscriptions for years, but Amazon has to, like, do stuff for you when you're a Prime member. Wouldn't it be nice if Amazon could sell subscriptions for other companies and get a piece of the action? Well, that's the new "Subscribe with Amazon" in a nutshell. It's a marketplace where Dropbox, The New Yorker, Sling TV, and many other entities are now selling monthly subscriptions.

You can browse the subscription store just like you would any other section of Amazon. The message is clear throughout—this is a place to find new services, get deals, and manage it all via Amazon. For instance, the magazine service Texture is available for 50% off right now. Although, many of the subscriptions I'd care about appear to be undiscounted. If that's the case for you, Subscribe with Amazon might still have some value as a way to centralize your account management.

All you need to do in order to list something in the Amazon subscription store is have an app, service, or website that offers paid tiers. Well, you also have to be in the US... sorry. You have full control over the pricing and can offer introductory discounts and free trials. Amazon takes a 30% cut of the subscription for the first year, but that drops to 15% if someone renews. Interested parties can sign up on Amazon's new subscription portal.