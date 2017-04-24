Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Apps

Microsoft To-Do

Android Police coverage: Microsoft announces Wunderlist successor, the imaginatively named To-Do

The spiritual successor to Wunderlist is finally available as a preview on the Google Play Store. Known as Microsoft To-Do, it is a simple to-do list app that utilizes smart suggestions. All of the main features you would expect are present. You can take notes, add reminders, and set due dates. Since this is still a beta product, there are some useful features missing. The ability to add sub-folders is a glaring omission. Hopefully it will find its way to a release in the near future. If you are on the lookout for a new to-do list app, you could do worse than Microsoft To-Do, especially since it is completely free to use.

--

Microsoft To-Do is a simple and intelligent to-do list that makes it easy to plan your day. Whether it's for work, school or home, To-Do will help you increase your productivity and decrease your stress levels. It combines intelligent technology and beautiful design to empower you to create a simple daily workflow. Organize your day with To-Do's smart Suggestions and complete the most important tasks or chores you need to get done, every day.

Custom Navigation Bar

Android Police coverage: Customize your navigation bar on Nougat without waiting for Android O with... Custom Navigation Bar

Custom Navigation Bar provides an easy way to tailor the look of the nav bar on Nougat and Android O devices. You can easily change the positioning of your buttons as well as add new ones to your bar. There is even a way to save different button profiles. This way you can change your setup on the fly. Custom Navigation Bar is a free app that does contain advertisements and an in-app purchase. Thankfully, the ads can be removed with a single IAP of $0.99.

--

Get Android O's navbar customization feature right now on your Android N device. This app allows you to add custom buttons to your existing navigation bar. No root required.

Add custom buttons to your navigation bar

Customizable navbar layout

Tasker integration for contextual navbar

Easy to setup

No root or xposed required

60dB

Short form audio content can have a few advantages over other media. Often people may not have the time to listen to a long podcast or news report. Sometimes it is just easier to pick up your information through bite sized chunks. 60dB is an app that is focused on providing news and entertainment in this easily digestible way. Just pick the categories you have an interest in and 60dB will find all of the short audio content you require. Currently this is still in development, but so far it works great. 60dB is free to download and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases.

--

60dB brings you today's best short audio stories – news, sports, entertainment, business and technology, all personalized for you.

Movie Pal

Have you ever found that it can be difficult for a group of friends to decide on a particular new movie to watch? There is always someone who has already seen what the rest of the group hasn't. It can take ages before everyone can agree on what to watch. This is where Movie Pal comes into frame. You can create groups, where each person can then create a list of movies they have already watched. From there, anyone in the group can see a list of recommended films that will exclude the whole groups watched list. While Movie Pal is free to download, it does contain some advertisements. The ads are pretty non-intrusive, but there is no current way to remove them.

--

Movie Pal, the app to find which movies to watch. Deciding which movie to watch takes more time than watching the actual movie? Having that one friend who has seen almost all movies in the entire solar system? With Movie Pal, the process of finding which movie to watch with your friends has never been easier. This product uses the TMDb API but is not endorsed or certified by TMDb.

Create a "movie group"

Invite your friends

Search for movies that nobody in the group has watched.

Add movies to your watchlist

Mark movies as "seen" to exclude them from your search results

Outdoor Family Fun with Plum

PBS KIDS consistently release quality apps for children. They tend to have an extreme bend of being safe to use and educational. Outdoor Family Fun with Plum is one of their newest releases and it definitely fits with the rest of their offerings. To be more specific, this is an app that focuses on getting your kids to go outdoors by giving them daily missions. Each day there will be new activities that your child can tally up. This allows them to progress in the game's ranking system. Since Outdoor Family Fun with Plum is an app for children, PBS has seen fit to not include any advertisements or in-app purchases.

--

Does your family have a few minutes at the bus stop or 15 minutes to play outside? Try a mission from Plum and start building a healthy habit. Spending time outdoors has many benefits and nature is all around – you just have to look. Get ready for some Outdoor Family Fun with Plum. This app offers daily activities that will get your family outside, exploring your neighborhood and learning about nature. It's part of PLUM LANDING, a PBS KIDS project that helps kids develop a love for this amazing and beautiful planet we call home.

The Bumble Storybook

The Bumble Storybook is a kid friendly story that is very suitable for bedtime reading. You can have your child read along, or they can listen to you read while enjoying the apps animations and music. This is a tale of how to not judge a book by its cover. Something that actually seems pretty fitting for a digital book. The Bumble Storybook does contain advertisements. Luckily they are pretty non-intrusive and can be removed with a single in-app purchase of $2.99.

--

The Bumble is a beautiful rhyming story of a grumpy old Bumble and a carefree happy-go-lucky mouse. This free book is a positive and uplifting story that will teach your kids that you can't judge a book by it's cover and that you see the inner goodness of people through their actions, not their external appearance. The Bumble is a storybook your kids will want to read over and over again.

Microsoft Invoicing

Microsoft Invoicing is an on-the-go invoice creation app. It allows you to create, edit, and send PDF invoices through email. Currently there does not seem to be a way to install the app, but if it's up on the Play Store it should be available soon. What we can glean from this listing is that it will be a free title with no advertisements or in-app purchases. That keeps in tune with their other new release this week, Microsoft To-Do. Apparently Microsoft is starting to take Android a bit more seriously with their latest application offerings.

--

Create estimates and invoices in seconds, and email professional looking PDF versions to customers. Add or edit customers and itemized lists from your phone. Mark invoices as paid when you receive payment and also mark as unpaid, if needed. View yearly and monthly sales and overdue payments to get quick status of your business. Install and create your first invoice in minutes.

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

XFINITY xFi

Android Police coverage: Comcast's new Xfinity xFi app gives you more control over your home network

XFINITY xFi aims to be your all in one solution for controlling your Comcast WiFi network. You can change the name of your network, look up or change your password, you could even create a personal profile for each user on the network in order to control their connection schedule. All in all, this is a pretty useful tool for families or businesses alike. If you want a central app to control all of your Comcast WiFi settings from, XFINITY xFi is as good a choice as any. Especially when you consider that there are no advertisements or in-app purchases cluttering it up.

--

The XFINITY xFi app will change the way you WiFi with a whole new way to personalize and control your home network. With xFi, you can set up your home WiFi and be online in minutes, find your WiFi password, know who’s online, troubleshoot issues, even pause WiFi access during dinner time. XFINITY xFi is available to XFINITY Internet customers with a compatible XFINITY Gateway.

UE MEGABOOM BETA

Android Police coverage: Logitech releases beta apps for the UE Boom and Megaboom, with Alexa integration

UE MEGABOOM BETA is a new beta companion app from Logitech. It allows you to connect to the Ultimate Ears Megaboom branded Bluetooth speaker in order to gain more functionality and control. This specific beta release has added Alexa support. The same goes for Logitech's UE BOOM BETA app. For those that are not interested in this beta release, there is also a non-experimental version of UE BOOM and UE MEGABOOM available. They lack the newer features of the beta. Thankfully Logitech offers all of these titles for free without any need for advertisements or in-app purchases. If you own a BOOM or MEGABOOM device you can try the beta and non-beta versions easily and without any cost.

--

Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM is one of the best selling wireless speakers in the world for good reason – it does a ton of cool things. And now it does even more. Our first beta release features an integration with Amazon’s groundbreaking Alexa voice assistant that makes accessing your favorite music easier than ever. Just tap the bluetooth button on the top of your UE MEGABOOM to ask Alexa to stream your favorite music, provide track information or switch to a different playlist.

Bixby Button Remapper

With the advent of Samsung blocking the ability to remap the Bixby button, it is no surprise that many enterprising developers are creating applications that address the situation. Bixby Button Remapper is one of those such apps. What sets it apart from the rest is how it actually remaps the Bixby button on the Galaxy S8 and S8+. Instead of the app constantly monitoring for a key press, the app will detect when the app Hello Bixby is launched and then kill it. At this point it will launch another app that you have personally defined. Bixby Button Remapper is currently an experimental release. That means bugs are expected. If that is not an issue, you can pick this release up on the Play Store for free and without worry of any advertisements or in-app purchases.

--

This app is somewhat experimental. It allows you to remap the Bixby Button on the Galaxy S8 to something other than, well, Bixby. This app should also work on the April patch that was supposed to make remapping the Bixby button impossible. Unlike some other Bixby Button Remapping apps, this one doesn't actually monitor keypresses. Rather, it detects when the Hello Bixby app is on screen and instantly kills it and triggers whatever action you set within the app instead. That also means that this Bixby Remapping app doesn't result in a huge performance decrease like some other apps. This app is somewhat experimental, so send me an email at [email protected] if you experience any issues.

Custom Bixby Button (S8 / S8+)

Custom Bixby Button (S8 / S8+) is another Bixby button remap application for the Galaxy S8 and S8+. It too will allow you to choose what you would like to launch in the place of the Hello Bixby app. What sets Custom Bixby Button (S8 / S8+) apart from the rest is how it can utilize Root by creating shortcuts for screenshots, scrolling, and sleep. What is great, is that there is no cost to use this app. There are also no in-app purchases to be concerned about. Sadly, this means that there is no current way to remove these ads.

--

This app requires a Samsung Galaxy S8 / S8+ and will not work on any other device. Custom Bixby Button works with the April security patch. Custom Bixby Button teaches Bixby a lesson. A better way to interact with your phone. Custom Bixby Button makes your phone more helpful – assisting in completing tasks with for example Google Assistant, you are telling your S8 what it should be looking at. Just push the Custom Bixby Button.

