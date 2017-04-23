Last year, Livestream (yes, there is a company called Livestream) released the Mevo camera, a small device designed for live broadcasting on the go. It was the first camera with integrated Facebook Live streaming, along with support for Livestream's own service (Periscope support came later). Now the beta versions of the iOS and Android apps support streaming straight to YouTube.

While the camera can record video at 4K with the new beta, it can only broadcast video to YouTube at 1080p. It's worth noting that the Android app for the Mevo is still in beta - you'll need to join the G+ testing community to get it (instructions here). The finished Android app is expected sometime this summer.

If you want to buy the Mevo camera, you'll pay a heavy price - $399 to be exact. That's because the Mevo is more aimed at professionals, not necessarily your average consumer. You can find more information about the camera at the source link below.