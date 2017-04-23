The Nextbit Robin was released to the general public last year, after it finished its Kitckstarter campaign at over $1.3 million. It was an interesting phone, and over the past few months, we've seen it drop lower and lower. Now you can get the Robin for just $136.99 - a $262 discount from its original price.

If you need a refresher, the Robin has a Snapdragon 808 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage with 100GB of cloud space, a 5.2" 1080p IPS LCD, a 2,600mAh battery, and a USB Type-C port. It also has dual front-facing speakers, which is unfortunately rare these days. I definitely think the Robin is still a great phone - I bought one for my brother a few months ago to replace his dying iPhone 4G, and he loves it.

If you do plan on buying the Robin, you should definitely put it in a case. The finish scratches off easily, and it's far from the most durable phone on the planet. Also, the Robin has only been updated to Android 7.0 so far, but there are plenty of custom ROMs available if you need something newer.