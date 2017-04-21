Android Auto is on a roll this month when it comes to manufacturer partnerships. Yesterday we brought news that Citroen had added support for the platform on 6 of its vehicles. Not to be outdone by its fellow French carmaker, Peugeot has also announced compatibility for 9 of its 2017 models. The good news doesn't stop there either, as luxury brand DS is also going to follow suit with 2 of its cars.

These brands may not be well known in the US, but they're all part of Groupe PSA which is headquartered in Paris, France. Along with its other brands Opel and Vauxhall, they make up the second largest automaker in Europe, so this continuing support for Android Auto is great news for plenty of European drivers.

Below is the list of 9 Peugeot cars that now support Android Auto:

2017 208

2017 2008

2017 301

2017 3008

2017 508

2017 508 SW

2017 5008

2017 Expert

2017 Traveller

And here are the 2 DS cars that will soon be compatible:

2017 DS4

2017 DS5

The in-car flavor of Android saw an important update last month, finally adding the ability to swipe away notifications (how was that not originally included?) and completely turn off message alerts from certain apps. If you want to learn more about the experience, take a look at Ryan's review from when it was first released.