If you love your team, you know that there's no such thing as too many logos around your house or tailgate. That's why I know you are going to love this giveaway if you're a big college football fan. Nima Athletics and Android Police are giving away 3 of Nima's awesome football helmet Bluetooth speakers. And even if you're not big on college football, a high-quality Bluetooth speaker comes in handy all the time.

Once you think about it, it kind of makes sense that the frame of a football helmet makes a nice shape to engineer a speaker that really delivers. And if you find yourself wanting even more of these speakers, don't worry—you can sync them up to give you multi-point output.

To see all available teams and learn more about the features, check out Nima's Amazon storefront. While not in time for this particular giveaway, Nima will soon have more NCAA teams, each NFL team, and an MLB line in the shape of a baseball along with NBA teams in a basketball.

The speakers come in three sizes: small ($99; 7.6" x 6.0" x 7.4"), medium ($199; 11.6" x 10.9" x 9.0"), and large ($399; 15.0" x 13.6" x 11.2"). We're giving away one of each size. To win, just enter below—the contest closes on Monday, April 24th at 11:59pm Pacific Time.

Nima Athletics Helmet Bluetooth Speakers

