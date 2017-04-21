Today is the big day for Samsung—the Galaxy S8 is officially launching after being leaked and speculated about for months. The Galaxy S8 and S8 plus are available at all major carriers and from various electronics retailers. They'll set you back a pretty penny, though.

Before you run out and drop hundreds of dollars on your shiny new Samsung phone, take a peek at the AP review of the S8 and S8 Plus. Good? Okay, here's where to get them.

The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are available in four markets so far: the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and South Korea. Samsung will continue rolling it out to more markets over the coming weeks. You're looking at around $750 for the GS8 and $850 for the GS8 Plus. Most carriers offer financing or leasing to make the cost easier to swallow, and Samsung has its own financing on carrier variants as well. However, the unlocked version isn't available yet.