Back in February, Sony announced a minor refresh of 2016's Xperia XZ, called the Xperia XZs. It showed up for sale on Amazon earlier this month for a whopping $700, but now the price has gone down a bit. Now you can buy it for $40.59 off the introductory price.

The specifications for the XZs are about what you would expect for a phone costing this much. You get a Snapdragon 820 (not 835, for some reason), 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage expandable via microSD, a 2,900mAh battery, and Android Nougat. The XZs's main new feature over the XZ is the "Motion Eye" camera sensor, capable of 960fps video capture with super slow motion.

Although I love the design of Sony phones, I'm not really sure if $650 is a good price for this phone. But if you were going to buy the XZs anyways, now you get to save $41.