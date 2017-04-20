OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (BUSINESS WIRE), April 20, 2017 - Only Sprint (NYSE: S) offers new and existing customers the option to lease two Samsung GS8 devices for the price of one – with a new line activation – starting Friday, April 21, through April 27. That is just $31.25/month for both devices.1 And with Galaxy Forever, exclusively from Sprint, customers can upgrade to the latest Galaxy device any time after 12 lease payments.

Sprint customers can pair their GS8 with the best price for Unlimited among national carriers – Verizon and AT&T Unlimited plans cost 50 percent more. With Unlimited Freedom2, new customers get:

Unlimited Data, Talk and Text for $50 per month for the first line. Two lines for $40/month per line. Four lines for $30/month per line.

A fully featured unlimited plan that includes HD streaming for video, music and gaming, and 10GB/month per line of mobile hotspot data, providing convenience and extra value.

Sprint’s Network Is Even Better

Samsung GS8 and GS8+ are both HPUE-enabled (High Performance User Equipment) smartphones. HPUE makes the Sprint network experience even better with increased coverage, more capacity and faster speeds on capable devices. HPUE-enabled smartphones are designed to give customers a better overall experience for watching streaming videos and enjoying mobile gaming and other online apps and services. HPUE can extend Sprint’s existing 2.5GHz coverage by up to 30 percent to nearly match its mid-band 1.9GHz spectrum performance, including indoors where the majority of wireless traffic is generated.3

“The launch of GS8 is an important milestone for both the Sprint network and the global HPUE ecosystem,” said John Saw, chief technology officer for Sprint. “With HPUE, our customers can expect even better coverage and faster data speeds, particularly indoors where HPUE can extend the reach of our 2.5GHz service. This is a tremendous innovation that makes GS8 an even more compelling choice for customers.”

HPUE is one of many tools Sprint is using to improve its network and take advantage of its deep 2.5GHz spectrum holdings. With an average of 204MHz of spectrum and more than 160MHz of 2.5GHz spectrum in the top 100 U.S. markets, Sprint has more spectrum than any other carrier across the nation, allowing Sprint to keep adding the capacity and speed needed to serve customers’ increasing demand for unlimited data.

GS8 Stars in New Sprint Ad

A new Sprint ad featuring the GS8 helps tell the next chapter in Sprint’s new “Works for Me” campaign. The campaign highlights Sprint’s renewed promise of working obsessively for its customers and commitment to creating a brand experience that “works for them.”

The new ad features the story of Topher Brophy and his doppelganger dog, Rosenberg. In 2016, the pair found Instagram fame for looking strikingly similar and dressing in twin outfits. They have since amassed a social following of more than 150,000 fans and their popularity is growing.

Topher and Rosenberg appreciate GS8’s infinity screen for creating quality images paired with Unlimited to share with photos and videos with their fans. With Sprint’s continued promise, Topher and Rosenberg are satisfied customers capitalizing on Sprint’s unbeatable two-for-one deal. The ad, created with agency, Droga5, can be viewed here. The Topher and Rosenberg story will roll out across national broadcast and social channels, including Facebook Canvas, Instagram, SnapChat, Twitter and YouTube, through the end of April.

Win Big with Sprint and Samsung

Through May 11, enter the Sprint Amazing Sweepstakes4 for your chance to win a $5,000 Samsung.com shopping spree or one of 21 daily prizes:

One winner will create their own Samsung dream package from a variety of products available at Samsung.com, including laptop computers, LED TVs, tablets and Samsung mobile phones and accessories.

Each day, one winner will also be selected to win a Samsung SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit containing everything you need to monitor your home using your smartphone, including a SmartThings Hub, two multipurpose sensors, a motion sensor and an outlet (valued at $249).

Visit www.sprint.com/s8sweeps for details.

About Sprint

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 59.5 million connections as of Dec. 31, 2016, and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Sprint has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for the past five years. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

1$31.25/mo. after $31.25/mo. service credit. Requires two new lines of service or one new line and one upgrade. For well-qualified customers with 18-mo. leases. Early termination results in remaining balance due. Credit applied within two invoices. Limited time offer ends 4/27.

2 Savings until 6/30/18; then $60/mo. for line 1, $40/mo. for line 2 and $30/mo. lines 3-4. Includes unlimited talk, text and data. Streams video at up to HD 1080p, music at up to 1.5Mbps, gaming at up to 8Mbps. Data deprioritization during congestion. MHS, P2P and VPN reduced to 2G speeds at 10GB/mo. Pricing shown with AutoPay discount applied w/in two invoices. Other monthly charges apply.

3 According to Sprint testing

4 No purchase necessary to enter or win. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, who are at least 18 years of age at the time of entry. The Sweepstakes begins at 12:01 a.m. CT Friday, April 21, 2017, and ends at 11:59 p.m. CT Thursday, May 11, 2017. For complete official rules, including entry instructions and prize details, visit www.sprint.com/S8sweeps. Sponsor: Sprint Communications Company L.P.

SAMSUNG and SAMSUNG.com are trademarks of SAMSUNG in the United States and other countries.