Saygus is a company that, if nothing else, has provided us a rich source of content over the past two-plus years. They revealed it at CES 2015. Then it was delayed. And then it was delayed again. And again. In fact, the Saygus phone is essentially a running joke here at Android Police and with some of our commenters because, well, how can you not laugh at this point? Saygus announced the phone in Fall 2014.

Are we giving a probably-bad-actor who craves nothing more than attention what they want here? Sure. But no one believes what Saygus is peddling anymore - not anyone with a shred of ability to think critically. Saygus is so beyond the pale at this point that even a $400 juicer that functionally has no reason to exist seems like a more legitimate business.

That said, Saygus did go through the trouble of making a completely outlandish promise on Twitter.

Don't forget that our valued customers who pre-ordered the V SQUARED 801 version receive a free upgrade to the 835. Thanks for your support! — Team Saygus (@Saygus) April 15, 2017

Clearly, much thought went into this tweet. This is after they promised that everyone who pre-ordered would get a Snapdragon 820 version just six months ago.

The first batch will still include a SD801 processor, but you will get a free exchange with a SD820 version of the V SQUARED version after! — Team Saygus (@Saygus) November 22, 2016

The Saygus V Squared is expected to ship in time for the heat death of the universe. The 835 model will follow shortly thereafter.