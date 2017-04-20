It's that time again, folks. OnePlus 3 and 3T users who are in the Open Beta program should be checking for an update. Version 5/14 is available to download and install, with the OTA likely to roll out in the next few days.

As you will see, this update is predominately about bug fixes and improvements, but here's the changelog anyway:

Bluetooth improvements

Clock widget improvements

Dark theme improvements

Translation improvements

GPS optimizations

Launcher optimizations

Night Mode optimizations

Updated community app to 1.8

So there you go. This update doesn't bring quite the feature list as the last version did, but OnePlus should still be commended for fixing this stuff — who knows how much longer that will last.

As always, if you're not in the Open Beta program, it's pretty easy to join. Just download the appropriate file from the source links below and install it via adb sideload. Once that's done, you're golden. Reverting back to the stable channel is also possible.