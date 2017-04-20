WebVR is quickly gaining support across multiple browsers, including Google Chrome and Samsung's Browser. Firefox supports WebVR on mobile and the desktop, but now Mozilla's experimental 'Servo' engine will work with virtual reality content too.

If you're not aware, Servo is a new browser rendering engine created by Mozilla Research, written in the Rust language. This means that it's very fast, even in it's current unfinished state. There's a few other features that separate Servo from most other engines, but all you need to know is that it's really fast.

Mozilla announced on its VR blog that Servo now works with WebVR 1.1, complete with support for asynchronous reprojection to achieve low-latency rendering. If you have a Daydream VR headset, you can try out the Rollercoaster demo at the source link below.

The post mostly goes over how the Servo team managed to integrate the engine with Google's Daydream VR framework, so if you're a developer, you might find it interesting (I sure did). The post also says that support for Gear VR will come soon (hopefully Cardboard too).