According to a press release from the law firm Chimicles & Tikellis, a class action lawsuit was filed against Google and Huawei at a federal court in the Eastern District of Texas last Friday. The full complaint text can be found here.

The complaint alleges two defects with the Nexus 6P smartphone. The first, that the phone may experience bootlooping, the second, severe and premature battery drain (also known as the early shutdown issue). We reported late last week - on the day of the filing, apparently - that the issue was being investigated for a potential class action by this same firm.

The lawsuit alleges ten separate causes of action under various state and federal laws regarding warranties and advertising.

The Eastern District of Texas as a venue is telling - informally known as a "rocket docket" district, cases in this district are generally heard and decided much more quickly than your average US District Court. While infamous as a venue for patent trolls, the prospect of expeditious proceedings is likely meant to put pressure on Google and Huawei to settle the matter before things escalate. Whether that's a winning strategy, though, remains to be seen.