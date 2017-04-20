We're impatiently waiting for Android Wear 2.0 to roll to some of the most popular watches released: the second generation Moto 360 and the Huawei Watch. There are also other watches that still haven't received the update and weeks are passing by quickly without a hint of when exactly we should expect the new firmware to hit.

Android Wear support forums' community manager Ernest has posted an update a few hours ago explaining the situation with the different Wear watches and their update timelines. He reiterated the watches that have already received the update, but most importantly, he said that the remaining models should receive their updates by end of April or late May. That's as specific as things get.

Watches that will receive Android Wear 2.0 end of April/late May Moto 360 Gen 2

Moto 360 Sport

LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE

Huawei Watch

Huawei Watch Ladies

Asus ZenWatch 2

Asus ZenWatch 3.

Guess we're back to waiting but we know we have a maximum of a month or so to, hopefully, finally get the update. My wrist is ready.