No matter how you feel about Samsung and the Galaxy S8/S8 Plus, you have to admit they're really, really pretty phones. The curved display and sleek frame are incredibly well-designed compared to most other devices, and the GS8 will stand out in one other unexpected way—there's no carrier branding. Even Verizon and AT&T have been persuaded not to stamp their logos all over the phones.

Carriers have gotten a little more reserved in the last few years. Remember when the Note 2 came out and Verizon literally branded the home button? Still, it's annoying to flip over your phone and see the Verizon checkmark or AT&T Death Star plastered on the back. The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus won't have that problem, though. On the rear is just the Samsung name and "Galaxy S8" or "Galaxy S8+" at the bottom. Other phones like the LG G6 have carrier logos, but Motorola managed to scale branding on the Moto Z back to just a "Droid" logo on the camera module.

The Note II. This happened.

This won't be a change for those of you on Sprint or T-Mobile. Those carriers have mostly given up on adding external branding to phones. Don't think this means anything for the software, though. There will still be plenty of carrier apps to uninstall or disable on the Galaxy S8, regardless of your carrier.