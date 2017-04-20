Google made a brief announcement yesterday in its product forums that it's looking for Android Wear users to participate in research studies. This will allow the company to get direct feedback on the Wear platform, which can definitely lead to improvements.

Signing up takes just a few minutes, after which you'll be given your first survey. You can either get to it via the source link or you can go directly to it from here. Some participants will receive a "thank-you gift" of some kind, so there's some extra motivation for you.