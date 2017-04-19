Advertising is very much a balancing act for websites these days. You want to make enough money from an ad-supported site to cover costs, but you don't want to annoy users to the point they block all your ads. Some websites don't seem to care how much they annoy you, though. Google is reportedly getting ready to take a stand against the worst ads on the web with a built in ad-blocker for Chrome.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Google's ad-blocking feature could be turned on by default in the desktop and mobile versions of Chrome. It would filter out only the ads Google deems unacceptable. That would cover things like pop-ups, auto-playing video ads, and “prestitial” ads with countdown timers. Google may even build the feature such that it blocks all the ads on a site that serves one of these unacceptable ads. That would nudge website operators to get all their ads in order—after all, Chrome is a huge chunk of usage.

Google has not commented on the Wall Street Journal's story, probably because it's still trying to figure out how to pitch the ad blocker (if it's real). This could be seen as an attempt to coerce website operators to only run Google's AdSense ads, which are guaranteed not to run afoul of Google's blocking policies. It's a risky direction for an advertising powerhouse like Google to go, but it might not see a better way to deal with the prevalence of ad-blocking.