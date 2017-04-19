

Over in Japan, Sharp has taken the wraps off of its newest flagship. Dubbed the Aquos R, it features some top-tier specs with a lot of hype around the display technology and included artificial intelligence. The choice of the letter 'R' has a four-fold meaning around which the phone's marketing will be unified: Reality, Response, Reliability, and Robotics.

At this point, we have some basic specifications to go on with further details likely to come when pricing and availability are announced.

Specs Display 5.3" QHD IGZO LCD; HDR, 120Hz Software Android 7.1.1 Nougat CPU Snapdragon 835 GPU Adreno 540 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB UFS Cameras 22.6MP rear with OIS, 16.3MP front Battery 3,160mAh Misc USB-C, 3.5mm jack, fingerprint sensor Colors Black, white

Some of these images are courtesy of K-Tai Watch

Sharp is talking up the 120Hz refresh rate on the IGZO LCD panel, but the rest of the attention in the announcement goes toward the camera and the "EMOP" AI. The latter is supposedly going to learn all of your usage habits, like we're all used to, but when when paired with rotating the Robocle charging dock, it can cross the line into creepy. See, Sharp is all excited because when a presenter addressed the phone while it was sitting in the Robocle, the whole thing turned to face the person and spoke.

There is no word on what this will cost or if we'll see it outside of Japan. I imagine, however, that it will cost a fair bit more than Xiaomi's new Mi 6.