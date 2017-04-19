I'm tired of telling you how much I don't get Snapchat, so I'll get right down to business and cut the unnecessary preamble. The service is adding new 3D World Lenses, an expansion of the existing lenses that were announced last November.
It's an interactive way to bring more fun and glam to your photos and videos, and from the couple of examples that Snapchat has demoed in its video, it looks like you'll be in for a lot of colorful sparkles. I'd call it the Spring/Summer 2017 World Lenses collection.
The new lenses should be live in the app today, so check them out when you use the back camera.
Alternate title: Snapchat's new World Lenses may or may not remove Spain and India from the map
- Source:
- Snapchat
Comments