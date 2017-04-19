I could write a long post mocking this new Moto commercial or explaining everything that's weird and inappropriate about it. I could lament the poor sense of humor, the slightly offensive misuse of the accent, the horrendous stylistic execution, the failed avant-gardiste vibe, or, and I'm just spitballing here, the lack of a clear story and the super confusing message at the end. But instead, I will just leave this here:

Ladies and gentlemen, the comment section awaits.

Alternate title: These are Motorola's Designers. Everything makes a lot more sense now.