Google's new Google Play Console, or the artist site previously known as the Google Play Developer Console, has been brought into the future. The console has been updated to feature an attractive new material design layout as well as the new name. It has been about a year since the last time we saw any major visual changes to the site, and it's good to see Google's keeping an eye out for their developers sense of aesthetics.

The changes were set to roll out April 2017 but we've only just started getting reports of developers seeing it. It may have gone live for others since the beginning of the month, but there has been no official announcement yet and it may not be live for everyone. It looks pretty snazzy, but there may be some small adjustment pains for developers as Google has moved a few things around. Rest assured, though, all the same features are still present.

The relevant info from Google about the update is below, for any developers that might not have seen it.

Starting in April 2017, you'll notice your Play Console has an updated design and navigation. All of the features you're familiar with are still available, but some may have moved. Once you've selected an app, you'll see the menu includes several new categories. Here are the pages you'll find in each of those categories: Development tools : Crashes & ANRs, Deobfuscation Files, Services & APIs, FCM Diagnostics

: Crashes & ANRs, Deobfuscation Files, Services & APIs, FCM Diagnostics Release management : Artifact library, Manage releases, Pre-launch report

: Artifact library, Manage releases, Pre-launch report Store presence : Store listing, Store listing experiments, Pricing & distribution, Content rating, In-app products, Paid app sales, Translation service

: Store listing, Store listing experiments, Pricing & distribution, Content rating, In-app products, Paid app sales, Translation service User acquisition : User acquisition, AdWords campaigns, Promotions, Optimization tips

: User acquisition, AdWords campaigns, Promotions, Optimization tips User feedback: Ratings, Reviews analysis, Reviews, Beta feedback For more information on some of the most popular features, click the links below. Upload apps

Set prices

Use alpha & beta testing

View reports, statistics, and reviews