In the market for some new tech to play with, but don't want to waste too much of your hard-earned cash? Well, eBay has just the thing for you. For a limited time, the online marketplace is offering up to 20% off on tech items from select sellers on items over $25, with your maximum discount capped at $50.

The code you'll want to use is PSHOPTECH417. I tried it on an Xperia X that's regularly priced at $374.99, and got it slashed by $50 to $324.99 with this discount. It's a pretty nice discount... provided that the item you're looking at purchasing is being sold by one of 19 sellers. Unfortunate, but hey, it's better than nothing. It helps that these are some pretty major sellers.

Here's a full list:

qualitycellz in particular stands out since its deals are featured pretty often here on AP, but there are other big names here as well. If you're interested, make sure to redeem the code by April 19th at 11:59PM PT. You can only use it once, so choose carefully.