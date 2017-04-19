Article Contents
Wednesday is here and it's time for some more app deals. The list today is, mercifully, shorter than Monday's — that was quite the doozy. And in case anyone is wondering, we designate "cheap" as $0.20 or less with "on-sale" being anything higher than that.
For those of you who do not know by now, the 0.10 (or equivalent in your country) weekly deals include an app and a game. These sales almost always exclude the U.S., but the U.K., Spain, Italy, Romania, Australia, France, Russia, and Germany are eligible. Be sure to check to see if where you live is included.
And as always, the free apps will remain in your library unless you uninstall them within the Play Store's refund window. It's just like buying an app in that regard. And the time remaining on the sales is accurate at the time of this writing.
Free
Apps
- Rotate Screen Orientation – $0.99 -> Free; Five days left on sale
- Digital Dashboard GPS Pro – $0.99 -> Free; Seven days left on sale
- GPS Notes – $1.29 -> Free; Seven days left on sale
Games
- Legend Dary – $0.99 -> Free; One days left on sale
- Terror Cave HD – $0.99 -> Free; One day left on sale
- Vector Invaders (Premium) – $0.99 -> Free; Two days left on sale
- Darkest Dreams – $0.99 -> Free; Three days left on sale
- CosmoLands | Premium Edition – $0.99 -> Free; Five days left on sale
- Dead Ship – $0.99-> Free; Five days left on sale
- MontaSayer PRO – $0.99 -> Free; Five days left on sale
- Socxel | Pixel Soccer | PRO – $0.99 -> Free; Five days left on sale
- Survival Time FULL – $0.99 -> Free; Five days left on sale
- Alice Trapped in Wonderland – $1.99 -> Free; Six days left on sale
- Buff Knight Advanced – $0.99 -> Free; Six days left on sale
- The Mystery of Crimson Manor – $0.99 -> Free; Six days left on sale
- DeepAbyss+ – $0.99 -> Free; Six days left on sale
- Bubble Bubble Bremens – $0.99 -> Free; Seven days left on sale
- Fantasy Jungle – $0.99 -> Free; Time left not specified
Icon packs and customization
- Graby - Icon Pack – $0.99 -> Free; One day left on sale
- stun zooper widgets – $0.99 -> Free; One day left on sale
- Atomic Icon Pack – $1.49 -> Free; Two days left on sale
- Mellow Dark - Icon Pack – $0.99 -> Free; Two days left on sale
- Yomira - Icon Pack – $0.99 -> Free; Six days left on sale
- Empire Zooper – $1.49 -> Free; Seven days left on sale
Cheap
Apps
- My Diet Coach - Pro -> $0.10 App of the Week
Games
- Quell Memento+ – $3.49 -> $0.20; Six days left on sale
Sales
Apps
- Root Cleaner | System Eraser – $3.99 -> $0.99; Six days left on sale
Games
- Azkend 2: The World Beneath – $6.99 -> $3.49; Five days left on sale
- Infamous Machine – $4.99 -> $1.99; Five days left on sale
- Templar Battleforce RPG – $9.99 -> $4.99; Five days left on sale
- Overpriced – $3.49 -> $0.99; Six days left on sale
