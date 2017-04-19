Wednesday is here and it's time for some more app deals. The list today is, mercifully, shorter than Monday's — that was quite the doozy. And in case anyone is wondering, we designate "cheap" as $0.20 or less with "on-sale" being anything higher than that.

For those of you who do not know by now, the 0.10 (or equivalent in your country) weekly deals include an app and a game. These sales almost always exclude the U.S., but the U.K., Spain, Italy, Romania, Australia, France, Russia, and Germany are eligible. Be sure to check to see if where you live is included.

And as always, the free apps will remain in your library unless you uninstall them within the Play Store's refund window. It's just like buying an app in that regard. And the time remaining on the sales is accurate at the time of this writing.

Free

Apps

Rotate Screen Orientation – $0.99 -> Free; Five days left on sale Digital Dashboard GPS Pro – $0.99 -> Free; Seven days left on sale GPS Notes – $1.29 -> Free; Seven days left on sale

Games

Icon packs and customization

Cheap

Apps

My Diet Coach - Pro -> $0.10 App of the Week

Games

Quell Memento+ – $3.49 -> $0.20; Six days left on sale

Sales

Apps

Root Cleaner | System Eraser – $3.99 -> $0.99; Six days left on sale