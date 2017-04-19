Back in 2015, Google updated the Chromecast to support HDMI CEC, which allows users to control their devices connected via HDMI with just one remote. Instead of pulling out your phone or tablet for every minor action, some controls (like playing/pausing) can be done through your TV's remote.
Unfortunately, a recent Chromecast firmware update broke the feature, but Google is working to fix it. The feature originally stopped working after the 1.23 firmware update was released. Google later released version 1.23.84839 to fix the problem, but a few users are still reporting that CEC is broken.
If you have a Chromecast and CEC isn't working, you can leave a comment at the source link below. Google is looking through reports to create a proper fix, so all feedback is appreciated.
- Source:
- Chromecast Help Forum
