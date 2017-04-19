Google first talked about Google Home back at I/O, but the device became official at the recent October hardware event. The speakers didn't go into detail on all the apps and services that Home would work with, preferring instead to focus on a few specific demos. Now, Google has published a list of everything that works with Home, and we expect this will grow over time.

Here's what Google has published so far on its support site for Home.

Control by voice Audio Google Play Music

YouTube Music

Spotify

Pandora

TuneIn Smart home Nest Thermostats

Phillips Hue

Samsung SmartThings

Honeywell

Belkin Wemo

IF by IFTTT

Wink

Insignia Wi-Fi Smart Plug

LIFX

Vivint

TP-Link (smart bulbs and plugs)

Frigidaire

Geeni

Anova

First Alert

Logitech (Harmony)

August Home (Smart Lock)

Rachio (Smart Sprinklers)

Lowes Iris

Lutron Caseta Wireless

Osram Lightify Streaming Devices Google Chromecast

Vizio

Toshiba

Philips

Sony

Bang & Olufson

B&O PLAY

Grundig

Polk Audio TV and Audio (Chromecast or Google Cast TV required) YouTube

Netflix

Google Photos Tasks Google Calendar

Google Keep Games and Fun Mad Libs Services 21 Blackjack 360 Jungle 5 minute plank 8 ball Able Style ACTi SARA Aeden at Westworld Agent of the day Akinator Alfred Quotes Anchor And Chill Anova Argus Artsy Ask my buddy Ask Jelly Ask Wonder Audio Burst August AutoVoice Baby Stats Bank Helper BART Helper Bay Transport be box Beer guide Best Dad Jokes Brick Finder Brick info Bugle Notes Busuu Butler Services Buzzfeed CareGeneral CharlieCat Chefling Chk-in Cam ChronosBot City Cinema City of Auburn CMU Dining CNBC CNN Computer Builder Conrad Connect Control Nightingale Cook ai Cool Events Crazy House Credit card helper Daily Motiviation Danish Games DiamondHead Lake Divine Song Dododex Domino's Dr. Doggy Dublin bus finder Eliza Elle Horoscopes FaithLife Farmer's Almanac Fetch my calendar FitStar Flex TV Flipper Energy Food Guy Food Network Forecaster Joe Friendly Fortune Teller Friendly Librarian Genie Voice Genius Gina's Guitar Tuner Good code tips GoodGuide Graphically Speaking Guess my age Harmony Hawaii surf report Headspace Hipo Smart Home energy monitor HomeSeer Hopkins Bus Tracker Huffpost Headline Quiz Hydra CG Invasion Tracker Iowa Lake Info Itcher Izzy the Islander Jackson Locals Jaden Smith Quotes Jelly KAYAK Latest Trump Tweet Life Stories Line Status Lonely Planet Magic 8 ball Math Quiz Mental Math Mortgage Helper Mostly Harmless Quotes Miss Molecule's Favorite Molecule Mostly Harmless Quotes Motivate Me Movie Maestro Music Ear Trainer My Bus Stop Narwhal Bacon NBC News Neato Robot Never have I ever Next Transit Nexx Garage NPR One Number Genie Onelink Onshape OurGroceries PGA Tour Pi Digit Assistant Plane Strike PM 10 in Korea Poland Facts Prague Public Transport Pray Together Product Hunt Progressive Quick Remote Quora Racing Results Random conversations Real Estate Search red pebble Reverse Math Game Ring Salon Professional Sayspring Scout Seaside Data Seattle Pools SF Transit SG NextBus Shelly Cloud SigmaCasa Silly Bean Smart AC Smart Life Smart Voice Song Explorer SongPop Sound Effects Explorer Spelling Master St. Joseph's Lunch Menu Star Wars Facts Starfish Me Starfish Track Steven Wynn Quotes Story Stan Story Tree Straight Times Street Dictionary Stringify Sub War Summoner Expert Team Ninja Tender Text Adventure The Animal Quiz The Bartender The Daily Camera The Keys, DJ Khaled quotes The Magic Door The Misfortune Coookie The Motley Fool The Temple at the End of the Forest The Virtual Concierge WSJ Today's Bible Verse Today's Word Todoist Tomato Reviews TRT World Quiz Tube Check Tube Status Tube Trains Uber Upcoming Bollywood Movies Value Adder Venturebeat News Weather Sky WebMD Whitney Bond wikiHow Wine Guide World Air Quality Index WRAL WUFT YouVersion YouVersion Stories Control by app Any Cast-enabled audio app Upcoming Mercedes-Benz

Hyundai

iHeartRadio

We'll update this post whenever Google adds more services, so stay tuned.