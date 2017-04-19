Article Contents
Google first talked about Google Home back at I/O, but the device became official at the recent October hardware event. The speakers didn't go into detail on all the apps and services that Home would work with, preferring instead to focus on a few specific demos. Now, Google has published a list of everything that works with Home, and we expect this will grow over time.
Here's what Google has published so far on its support site for Home.
Control by voice
Audio
- Google Play Music
- YouTube Music
- Spotify
- Pandora
- TuneIn
Smart home
- Nest Thermostats
- Phillips Hue
- Samsung SmartThings
- Honeywell
- Belkin Wemo
- IF by IFTTT
- Wink
- Insignia Wi-Fi Smart Plug
- LIFX
- Vivint
- TP-Link (smart bulbs and plugs)
- Frigidaire
- Geeni
- Anova
- First Alert
- Logitech (Harmony)
- August Home (Smart Lock)
- Rachio (Smart Sprinklers)
- Lowes Iris
- Lutron Caseta Wireless
- Osram Lightify
Streaming Devices
- Google Chromecast
- Vizio
- Toshiba
- Philips
- Sony
- Bang & Olufson
- B&O PLAY
- Grundig
- Polk Audio
TV and Audio (Chromecast or Google Cast TV required)
- YouTube
- Netflix
- Google Photos
Tasks
- Google Calendar
- Google Keep
Games and Fun
- Mad Libs
Services
21 Blackjack
360 Jungle
5 minute plank
8 ball
Able Style
ACTi SARA
Aeden at Westworld
Agent of the day
Akinator
Alfred Quotes
Anchor
And Chill
Anova
Argus
Artsy
Ask my buddy
Ask Jelly
Ask Wonder
Audio Burst
August
AutoVoice
Baby Stats
Bank Helper
BART Helper
Bay Transport
be box
Beer guide
Best Dad Jokes
Brick Finder
Brick info
Bugle Notes
Busuu
Butler Services
Buzzfeed
CareGeneral
CharlieCat
Chefling
Chk-in Cam
ChronosBot
City Cinema
City of Auburn
CMU Dining
CNBC
CNN
Computer Builder
Conrad Connect
Control Nightingale
Cook ai
Cool Events
Crazy House
Credit card helper
Daily Motiviation
Danish Games
DiamondHead Lake
Divine Song
Dododex
Domino's
Dr. Doggy
Dublin bus finder
Eliza
Elle Horoscopes
FaithLife
Farmer's Almanac
Fetch my calendar
FitStar
Flex TV
Flipper Energy
Food Guy
Food Network
Forecaster Joe
Friendly Fortune Teller
Friendly Librarian
Genie Voice
Genius
Gina's Guitar Tuner
Good code tips
GoodGuide
Graphically Speaking
Guess my age
Harmony
Hawaii surf report
Headspace
Hipo Smart
Home energy monitor
HomeSeer
Hopkins Bus Tracker
Huffpost Headline Quiz
Hydra CG
Invasion Tracker
Iowa Lake Info
Itcher
Izzy the Islander
Jackson Locals
Jaden Smith Quotes
Jelly
KAYAK
Latest Trump Tweet
Life Stories
Line Status
Lonely Planet
Magic 8 ball
Math Quiz
Mental Math
Mortgage Helper
Mostly Harmless Quotes
Miss Molecule's Favorite Molecule
Mostly Harmless Quotes
Motivate Me
Movie Maestro
Music Ear Trainer
My Bus Stop
Narwhal Bacon
NBC News
Neato Robot
Never have I ever
Next Transit
Nexx Garage
NPR One
Number Genie
Onelink
Onshape
OurGroceries
PGA Tour
Pi Digit Assistant
Plane Strike
PM 10 in Korea
Poland Facts
Prague Public Transport
Pray Together
Product Hunt
Progressive
Quick Remote
Quora
Racing Results
Random conversations
Real Estate Search
red pebble
Reverse Math Game
Ring
Salon Professional
Sayspring
Scout
Seaside Data
Seattle Pools
SF Transit
SG NextBus
Shelly Cloud
SigmaCasa
Silly Bean
Smart AC
Smart Life
Smart Voice
Song Explorer
SongPop
Sound Effects Explorer
Spelling Master
St. Joseph's Lunch Menu
Star Wars Facts
Starfish Me
Starfish Track
Steven Wynn Quotes
Story Stan
Story Tree
Straight Times
Street Dictionary
Stringify
Sub War
Summoner Expert
Team Ninja
Tender
Text Adventure
The Animal Quiz
The Bartender
The Daily Camera
The Keys, DJ Khaled quotes
The Magic Door
The Misfortune Coookie
The Motley Fool
The Temple at the End of the Forest
The Virtual Concierge
WSJ
Today's Bible Verse
Today's Word
Todoist
Tomato Reviews
TRT World Quiz
Tube Check
Tube Status
Tube Trains
Uber
Upcoming Bollywood Movies
Value Adder
Venturebeat News
Weather Sky
WebMD
Whitney Bond
wikiHow
Wine Guide
World Air Quality Index
WRAL
WUFT
YouVersion
YouVersion Stories
Control by app
- Any Cast-enabled audio app
Upcoming
- Mercedes-Benz
- Hyundai
- iHeartRadio
We'll update this post whenever Google adds more services, so stay tuned.
- Source:
- Google Support
