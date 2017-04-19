Google first talked about Google Home back at I/O, but the device became official at the recent October hardware event. The speakers didn't go into detail on all the apps and services that Home would work with, preferring instead to focus on a few specific demos. Now, Google has published a list of everything that works with Home, and we expect this will grow over time.

Here's what Google has published so far on its support site for Home.

Control by voice

Audio

  • Google Play Music
  • YouTube Music
  • Spotify
  • Pandora
  • TuneIn

Smart home

  • Nest Thermostats
  • Phillips Hue
  • Samsung SmartThings
  • Honeywell
  • Belkin Wemo
  • IF by IFTTT
  • Wink
  • Insignia Wi-Fi Smart Plug
  • LIFX
  • Vivint
  • TP-Link (smart bulbs and plugs)
  • Frigidaire
  • Geeni
  • Anova
  • First Alert
  • Logitech (Harmony)
  • August Home (Smart Lock)
  • Rachio (Smart Sprinklers)
  • Lowes Iris
  • Lutron Caseta Wireless
  • Osram Lightify

Streaming Devices

  • Google Chromecast
  • Vizio
  • Toshiba
  • Philips
  • Sony
  • Bang & Olufson
  • B&O PLAY
  • Grundig
  • Polk Audio

TV and Audio (Chromecast or Google Cast TV required)

  • YouTube
  • Netflix
  • Google Photos

Tasks

  • Google Calendar
  • Google Keep

Games and Fun

  • Mad Libs
Services

21 Blackjack

360 Jungle

5 minute plank

8 ball

Able Style

ACTi SARA

Aeden at Westworld

Agent of the day

Akinator

Alfred Quotes

Anchor

And Chill

Anova

Argus

Artsy

Ask my buddy

Ask Jelly

Ask Wonder

Audio Burst

August

AutoVoice

Baby Stats

Bank Helper

BART Helper

Bay Transport

be box

Beer guide

Best Dad Jokes

Brick Finder

Brick info

Bugle Notes

Busuu

Butler Services

Buzzfeed

CareGeneral

CharlieCat

Chefling

Chk-in Cam

ChronosBot

City Cinema

City of Auburn

CMU Dining

CNBC

CNN

Computer Builder

Conrad Connect

Control Nightingale

Cook ai

Cool Events

Crazy House

Credit card helper

Daily Motiviation

Danish Games

DiamondHead Lake

Divine Song

Dododex

Domino's

Dr. Doggy

Dublin bus finder

Eliza

Elle Horoscopes

FaithLife

Farmer's Almanac

Fetch my calendar

FitStar

Flex TV

Flipper Energy

Food Guy

Food Network

Forecaster Joe

Friendly Fortune Teller

Friendly Librarian

Genie Voice

Genius

Gina's Guitar Tuner

Good code tips

GoodGuide

Graphically Speaking

Guess my age

Harmony

Hawaii surf report

Headspace

Hipo Smart

Home energy monitor

HomeSeer

Hopkins Bus Tracker

Huffpost Headline Quiz

Hydra CG

Invasion Tracker

Iowa Lake Info

Itcher

Izzy the Islander

Jackson Locals

Jaden Smith Quotes

Jelly

KAYAK

Latest Trump Tweet

Life Stories

Line Status

Lonely Planet

Magic 8 ball

Math Quiz

Mental Math

Mortgage Helper

Mostly Harmless Quotes

Miss Molecule's Favorite Molecule

Motivate Me

Movie Maestro

Music Ear Trainer

My Bus Stop

Narwhal Bacon

NBC News

Neato Robot

Never have I ever

Next Transit

Nexx Garage

NPR One

Number Genie

Onelink

Onshape

OurGroceries

PGA Tour

Pi Digit Assistant

Plane Strike

PM 10 in Korea

Poland Facts

Prague Public Transport

Pray Together

Product Hunt

Progressive

Quick Remote

Quora

Racing Results

Random conversations

Real Estate Search

red pebble

Reverse Math Game

Ring

Salon Professional

Sayspring

Scout

Seaside Data

Seattle Pools

SF Transit

SG NextBus

Shelly Cloud

SigmaCasa

Silly Bean

Smart AC

Smart Life

Smart Voice

Song Explorer

SongPop

Sound Effects Explorer

Spelling Master

St. Joseph's Lunch Menu

Star Wars Facts

Starfish Me

Starfish Track

Steven Wynn Quotes

Story Stan

Story Tree

Straight Times

Street Dictionary

Stringify

Sub War

Summoner Expert

Team Ninja

Tender

Text Adventure

The Animal Quiz

The Bartender

The Daily Camera

The Keys, DJ Khaled quotes

The Magic Door

The Misfortune Coookie

The Motley Fool

The Temple at the End of the Forest

The Virtual Concierge

WSJ

Today's Bible Verse

Today's Word

Todoist

Tomato Reviews

TRT World Quiz

Tube Check

Tube Status

Tube Trains

Uber

Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Value Adder

Venturebeat News

Weather Sky

WebMD

Whitney Bond

wikiHow

Wine Guide

World Air Quality Index

WRAL

WUFT

YouVersion

YouVersion Stories

Control by app
  • Any Cast-enabled audio app
Upcoming
  • Mercedes-Benz
  • Hyundai
  • iHeartRadio

We'll update this post whenever Google adds more services, so stay tuned.