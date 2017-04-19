Spotify offers a great 50% off discount on its Premium plan if you're a student, making it a more attractive option for young adults who can't afford to pay the full price of a monthly subscription. However, until now, this was only available in three countries: US, UK, and Germany. Today, the offer is expanding to 33 other countries.

Spotify is using SheerID to authenticate and validate the eligibility of registered university students. And the lucky countries in question are:

Austria

Australia

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Colombia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Ecuador

Estonia

Finland

France

Greece

Hong Kong

Hungary

Indonesia

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Latvia

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Singapore

Spain

Switzerland

Turkey

If you live in any of these countries and want to get started with your Premium for Students subscription, head over to spotify.com/student and verify that you're eligible for the discount.