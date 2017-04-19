Spotify offers a great 50% off discount on its Premium plan if you're a student, making it a more attractive option for young adults who can't afford to pay the full price of a monthly subscription. However, until now, this was only available in three countries: US, UK, and Germany. Today, the offer is expanding to 33 other countries.
Spotify is using SheerID to authenticate and validate the eligibility of registered university students. And the lucky countries in question are:
- Austria
- Australia
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Canada
- Chile
- Colombia
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Ecuador
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Greece
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- Indonesia
- Ireland
- Italy
- Japan
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Latvia
- Mexico
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Singapore
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Turkey
If you live in any of these countries and want to get started with your Premium for Students subscription, head over to spotify.com/student and verify that you're eligible for the discount.
Developer: Spotify Ltd.
Price: Free+
- Source:
- Spotify
Comments