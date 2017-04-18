For viewers in the UK, the TV landscape is infinitely less cluttered compared with our American counterparts. Multiple time zones, networks, and providers in the US make things far more complex than in the UK. The strength of free-to-air TV means that a much smaller percentage of Brits actually pay for a satellite or cable service. For those who do, the dominant provider is Sky, whose Android app has just been updated. Version 6.0.9 brings with it a visual overhaul, full 7-day guide, and remote record/download.
Exclusive to Sky TV subscribers, the Sky Go app allows you to watch live TV or catch up with shows wherever you like, on a compatible phone or tablet. You can register two devices on your account and even stream different channels live on both simultaneously if you want. That's particularly useful if you want to give access to another family member. If you pay for the added Sky Go Extra service you can register up to 4 devices, plus you get the ability download on demand shows to all of them for offline viewing on the move.
Tablet version.
The updated design in this new version includes improved navigation using the faithful hamburger to hide the various menu options (on mobile a least). Those were all in tabs across the top in the last version so this makes for a much cleaner look. Aside from the fresh lick of paint, the update includes a more robust 7-day guide plus the ability to record and download shows to your Sky box at home remotely.
It's worth mentioning that if you accept the update you will lose any shows you already have on your device and will have to download them again. You have been warned.
