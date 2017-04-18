Fans of Microsoft's Outlook will be pleased to hear that last year's most useful new feature is now coming to the Android app. Outlook Groups has had its own distinct app for a while, but after introducing the smart collaboration tool to the desktop email client it was just a matter of time before it was included in the Android Outlook app proper. That time is now.

Outlook Groups is designed to streamline email in the workplace, replacing lengthy email threads with dynamic group conversations. It can also be used to easily share calendars, notes, and files with a certain selection of colleagues. Think of it as sort of a Slack competitor, but built right into your email rather than as part of another separate interface. This functionality first surfaced as part of Office 365 and has impressed ever since.

Outlooks Groups on desktop.

After proving popular with desktop users, Groups is now coming to Outlook on Mac, iOS, and Android. Now everyone can make use of it. At the same time as allowing more users to access Groups, Microsoft is also adding new features such as guest access, a multiple invite function, and bulk conversation deletion.

While Outlook is free to download, you will have to be an Office 365 subscriber to make use of Groups. The new features should be rolling out over the next couple of weeks.